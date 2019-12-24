Authors of Pain attack Samoa Joe on commentary during final Raw segment

Samoa Joe got his first taste of action last night on Raw for the first time since he suffered a thumb injury in September.

On Raw, Joe was attacked by the Authors of Pain after he refused to move from the commentary desk like his broadcast colleagues Vic Joseph and Jerry “The King” Lawler. At first, the situation was looking like it was going to be resolved in a friendly matter but Seth Rollins then gave the order to take down Joe and AOP drove him through the commentary table.

Since getting injured, Joe has been a frequent analyst on the WWE Backstage show on FS1 and then replaced Dio Maddin on commentary. He is not expected to hold his commentary gig once he gets back in the ring full time.

Maddin has since moved to the WWE Performance Center to resume his wrestling training and it is not clear who will be the permanent third member of the Raw commentary team moving forward.