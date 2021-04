Alexa Bliss to host Her Own WWE Podcast

PWinsider reports that WWE is currently working on their third podcast with Endeavor Audio and it’s set to go to Smackdown wrestler Alexa Bliss. WWE had been planning to put a female star as the host of this podcast, which joins Corey Graves’ After the Bell and The New Day’s Feel the Power. Bliss will record a pilot episode within the next few weeks.