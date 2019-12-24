12/24/19 AEW Dark Recap

Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez host the show from Corpus Christi, Texas. They run down the card for tonight’s show.

Excalibur and Colt Cabana are on commentary.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Brandon Cutler

Guevara drops Cutler with a dropkick and applies a side headlock. Guevara slaps Cutler across the face, but Cutler comes back with a dropkick. Cutler delivers a German suplex and takes Guevara out with a suicide dive. Cutler tosses Guevara back into the ring, but Guevara comes back with a suicide dive. Guevara tosses Cutler back into the ring, but Cutler comes back with a suicide dive. Cutler delivers a few shots on the floor, but Guevara kicks him in the face. Guevara connects with a double stomp on the apron and goes for the cover, but Cutler kicks out. Guevara applies a rear chin-lock, but Cutler comes back with an enzuigiri. They exchange shots and then Guevara takes advantage with knee strikes. Cutler comes back with a few kicks and then slams Guevara to the mat. Cutler delivers a springboard elbow and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Guevara comes back wit a roll-up for two, and then delivers a kick to Cutler’s head, Guevara delivers an enzuigiri and then drops Cutler with a Cutter.

Guevara connects with a Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Cutler rolls out and rolls Guevara up for two. Guevara comes back and takes Cutler down again and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

—

Jenn Decker is backstage with Joey Janela. He quotes a Kesha song while talking about Shawn Spears.

—

Match #2 – Four-Way Tag Team Match: Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent)

Santana and Quen start the match. Santana delivers a back elbow, but Quen comes back with a dropkick. Evans tags in, as does Trent. Trent takes Evans down, but Evans counters with a headlock. Trent comes back with a chop and then delivers a suplex. Trent goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out. Taylor tags in and Best Friends double team Evans. Angelico breaks it up, but Best Friends double fall-away slam TH2. Private Party double team Ortiz and then all eight men get in the ring and brawl. Best Friends and Private Party send the others to the floor and set up for a four-man hug, but Santana, Ortiz, and TH2 trip them up. All eight men are on the floor and then TH2 get Taylor back into the ring. Evans delivers a basement dropkick, but Taylor comes back with a kick. Kassidy tags in and delivers forearm shots to Evans. Evans comes back with a cartwheel kick and goes for the cover, but Kassidy kicks out. Evans slams Kassidy into the corner and Angelico tags in. Angelico drops Kassidy and goes for the cover, but Santana breaks it up.

Ortiz makes a blind tag and he and Santana double team Kassidy for a bit. Ortiz comes down with a splash and goes for the cover, but it is broken up. Ortiz rakes Kassidy’s back and tags in Santana. Santana delivers a few suplexes and Ortiz tags in. Santana hands Kassidy to Ortiz and Ortiz suplexes him to the mat. Santana tags back in, but Kassidy delivers an enzuigiri to Ortiz. Kassidy slams Santana to the mat with a Flatliner and Evans pulls Quen to the floor. Santana delivers a kick in the corner and goes for the cover, but Angelico breaks it up. Santana and Angelico brawl in the ring, but Kassidy tags in Taylor. Taylor drops Santana and Angelico with clotheslines and then delivers Sliced Bread to Santana. Taylor slams Angelico and Santana in the corner and tags in Trent. Ortiz sends Evans to the floor and then Trent delivers a few chops to Ortiz. Trent drops Ortiz with a DDT and then drops Evans with a half-and-half suplex. Taylor delivers a knee to Evans, as does Trent. Best Friends go for suicide dives, but Santana and Ortiz cut them off with elbows.

Santana and Ortiz pull a ladder from under the ring, but Orange Cassidy is lying on it. They shove it back under the ring, but Private Party take them out with suicide dives. Best Friends hug and then drop Private Party and Santana and Ortiz with suicide dives. Angelico takes a few guys out on the floor, and then Evans does the same. Orange Cassidy comes off the top and takes Angelico and Evans out with a dive. Back in the ring, the action breaks down and then Kassidy drops Trent with the Silly String. Santana kicks Kassidy in the face and tosses him across the ring. Quen delivers an elbow to Santana, but Ortiz lays Quen out with the loaded sock. Ortiz hits Taylor with it, too, as well as Cassidy. Santana hits a low blow on Kassidy and then he and Ortiz hit the Street Sweeper and Santana gets the pin fall.

Winners: Santana and Ortiz

—

Jenn Decker interviews PAC. PAC says Jenn forgot to introduce the other guest and brings out Michael Nakazawa. PAC tosses Nakazawa down the ramp and into the ring. PAC kicks Nakazawa in the head and stomps away on him in the ring. He tells Kenny Omega he is tired of being ignored and places the chair around Nakazawa’s neck. He acts like he is going to stomp on the chair, but misses it on purpose. He tells Omega this is his final warning.

—

Match #3 – Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)

Janela comes to the ring dressed as Santa Claus, but Spears attacks him from behind. Janela fights back, but Spears keeps control. Janela puts the Santa hat over Spears’ eyes and delivers a right hand. Janela clotheslines Spears to the floor and takes him out with a suicide dive. Spears spits water in Janela’s face and goes for a chop against the ring post, but Janela moves and Spears hits the post. Janela sends Spears into the barricade a few times and tosses him back into the ring. Janela goes up top, but Spears cuts him off and brings him to the mat. Spears delivers a back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Janela kicks out. Spears goes up top, but Janela rolls away. Spears goes to the other corner, but Janela rolls away again. Spears goes to the other corner again, but Janela rolls away again. Janela comes back with an uppercut and takes Spears down on the floor with a running knee. Janela puts Spears into the crowd and grabs a chair. Janela uses the chair as a launch pad and takes Spears out with a right hand.

Janela grabs a fan dressed as Jesus Christ and prays with him before tossing Spears back into the ring. Spears comes back with a spine-buster and tosses him to the floor. Spears sets up for the pile driver, but Janela sends him into the steps. Blanchard gets into the ring, but Spears rolls up Janela for two. Spears goes for the C-4, but Janela counters with a discus elbow shot. Janela drops him with an uppercut and goes up top. Janela delivers an elbow drop and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Joey Janela

-After the match, Janela grabs beer from under the ring and offers one to Spears. Spears goes to drink it, but Janela lays him out with a Stunner and drinks both beers.

—

Next week’s AEW Dark will feature some of AEW’s biggest moments of 2019.