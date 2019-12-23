U.S. title match headlines taped episode of Raw tonight

Tonight’s Monday Night Raw was taped last week in Des Moines, Iowa, to give WWE Superstars a break for Christmas. Several matches were recorded during the tapings including three matches which were total squash against jobbers. In total, there were 11 matches which were taped although it’s unclear what will air on Raw during tonight’s broadcast.

The matches were Kevin Owens vs Mojo Rawley, Bobby Lashley vs Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre vs Zack Ryder, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy in two matches versus two jobbers, Ricochet vs Tony Ness, Charlotte Flair vs Chelsea Green, The O.C. vs Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders, Eric Rowan in a match against another jobber, Rusev vs No Way Jose, and Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins.

Raw will be live again next Monday. Smackdown will air live both this week and next week as well while NXT will be airing taped episodes on Christmas and New Year’s day.

Non Spoiler lineup of pre taped WWE RAW tonight…

Kevin Owens vs Mojo Rawley – Christmas Street Fight

Bobby Lashley vs Cedric Alexander

Drew McIntyre vs Zack Ryder

Ricochet vs Tony Nese

Aleister Black vs a local jobber

Charlotte Flair vs an NXT Superstar

The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders

Erick Rowan vs a local jobber.

Rusev vs No Way Jose

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins