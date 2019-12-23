Travis Banks

Real Name: Travis Bligh

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 198 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 15, 1987

From: Bulls, New Zealand

Resides: Wolverhampton, West Midlands (England)

Pro Debut: March 6, 2009

Trained By: Martin Stirling Kingi

Finishing Move: Kiwi Crusher

Biography

– Banks began his career wrestling for promotions like ZERO1, IPW, NZWPW, Onita Pro, MCW, SPW, Newy Pro among many others.

– Banks was in a tag team with JC Star dubbed The Five Star Revolution and won the NZWPW Tag Team Titles together.

– April 27, 2013, Banks defeated Kingi for the IPW New Zealand Championship.

– August 12, 2016, Banks challenged Sami Callihan for the FCP Title.

– August 21st, Banks & Damian Dunne defeated The Brothers of Construction (Jim & Lee) for the ATTACK! 24:7 Title.

– August 25th, Banks competed in the WCPW Kurt Angle Invitational Rumble.

– November 25th, Banks won the FCP Infinity Trophy ’16.

– March 15, 2017, CCK (Banks & Chris Brookes) defeated Joel Redman & Charlie Sterling for the RevPro British Tag Team Titles.

– March 18th, Banks defeated Pete Dunne for the FCP Title.

– April 13th, CCK defended the RevPro British Tag Team Titles against Sami Callihan & Martin Stone.

– April 15th, Banks defended the FCP Title against Mark Haskins.

– April 16th, Banks defended the FCP Title against Zack Sabre Jr.

– April 17th, Banks defeated Shane Strickland for the vacant Lucha Forever Title.

– April 29th, Banks competed in the WCPW 30-Man Rumble.

– May 19th, Banks defended the FCP Title against Trent Seven.

– May 25th, Banks defended the Lucha Forever Title against Matt Riddle.

– May 29th, Banks won the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament ’17.

– June 18th, Banks defended the Lucha Forever Title in a 3-Way Ladder.

– June 23rd, Banks lost the FCP Title to Chris Brookes in a 6-Way.

– July 14th, Banks lost the Lucha Forever Title to Mark Haskins.

– August 6th, CCK defended the RevPro British Tag Team Titles against War Machine (Ray Rowe & Hanson).

– August 23rd, Banks competed in the WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup.

– September 3rd, Banks competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’17.

– September 10th, Banks defeated Pete Dunne for the PROGRESS Title.

– October 23rd, CCK lost the RevPro British Tag Team Titles to Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate).

– October 29th, Banks defended the PROGRESS Title against Keith Lee.

– November 26th, Banks defended the PROGRESS Title against Matt Riddle.

– December 12th, Banks defended the PROGRESS Title against Will Ospreay.

– January 28, 2018, Banks defended the PROGRESS Title against TK Cooper.

– February 19th, Banks won the vacant Defiant Internet Title in a 4-Way.

– March 10th, Banks competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament ’18.

– March 25th, Banks defended the PROGRESS Title against Morgan Webster.

– April 7th, Banks defended the PROGRESS Title against Jeff Cobb.

– April 28th, Banks competed in the Defiant No Regrets Rumble.

– May 28th, Banks lost the Defiant Internet Title to WALTER in a 3-Way.

– July 25th, Banks lost the PROGRESS Title to WALTER.

– October 13th, Banks defeated Wolfgang on WWE NXT UK.

– November 25th, Banks defeated Tyson T-Bone on WWE NXT UK.

– January 26, 2019, Banks competed in the WWE Worlds Collide Tournament.

– February 23rd, Banks defeated Kassius Ohno on WWE NXT UK.

– April 6th, Banks defeated Mansoor on WWE NXT UK.

– May 6th, Banks competed in the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Tournament ’19.

– June 15th, Banks challenged WALTER for the WWE United Kingdom Title.

– June 23rd, Banks won the Triple W Absolute Title in a 3-Way.

– July 19th, Banks defeated Kenny Williams on WWE NXT UK.

– August 16th, Banks defeated Arturo Ruas at WWE NXT.

– September 1st, Banks defeated Tyson T-Bone at WWE NXT UK.

– September 19th, Banks competed in the PROGRESS Rumble Match.

– October 5th, Banks defeated Ligero on WWE NXT UK.

– October 19th, Banks competed in the PWA Colosseum Tournament ’19.

– December 11th, Banks defeated Jaxson Ryker on WWE NXT.

– December 13th, Banks defeated Dexter Lumis on WWE NXT.

– December 18th, Banks lost to Pete Dunne on WWE NXT.

– On June 26, 2020, Banks was released from WWE after emotional abuse allegations against him were made public as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.