News on Jim Ross and Baron Corbin

Dec 23, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

Jim Ross revealed on Twitter that he accidentally stabbed himself with Japanese knives that his daughter bought him. Luckily he didn’t post a photo of the damage, just the aftermath of the clean-up.

He wrote: “Too funny not to share. Received 2 amazingly SHARP, Japanese knives from daughter Amanda for Christmas but I wasn’t careful when unpacking them. Stuck under finger nail and then my stomach on the react.
All”s well nonetheless.”

