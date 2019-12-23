News on Jim Ross and Baron Corbin
Jim Ross revealed on Twitter that he accidentally stabbed himself with Japanese knives that his daughter bought him. Luckily he didn’t post a photo of the damage, just the aftermath of the clean-up.
He wrote: “Too funny not to share. Received 2 amazingly SHARP, Japanese knives from daughter Amanda for Christmas but I wasn’t careful when unpacking them. Stuck under finger nail and then my stomach on the react.
All”s well nonetheless.”
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 23, 2019
Baron Corbin on protecting his finish:
“I had a conversation with [Taker] about that. He really made the Tombstone something very special and nobody kicked out of it for a long time. And he held it very sacred. So that was something I took to heart and something I wanted to do.”
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 23, 2019