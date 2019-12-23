Jake Deaner

Real Name: ?

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 235 lbs.

Date of Birth: ?

From: Saginaw, Michigan

Pro Debut: November 8, 2014

Trained By: ROH Dojo

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Before taking over the Cousin Jake Deaner role, Jake Something is the name most people knew him for.

– July 26, 2015, Jake won the XICW Malcolm Monroe Sr. Memorial Cup.

– August 22nd, Jake defeated Juice Jennings for the WAR Championship.

– August 23rd, Jake defended the WAR Title against Zakk Spadez.

– November 7th, Jake defended the WAR Title against Zakk Spadez.

– December 5th, Jake defended the WAR Title against Jock Samson.

– January 9, 2016, Jake defeated Orlando Christopher for the XICW Xtreme Intense Title.

– January 30th, Jake defended the WAR Title against Zakk Spadez in a Casket Match.

– February 28th, Jake defended the XICW Xtreme Intense Title against Or Coleman.

– April 17th, Jake lost the XICW Xtreme Intense Title to Zach Gowen.

– August 6th, Jake defeated Zach Gowen for the XICW Xtreme Intense Title.

– October 8th, Jake defended the XICW Xtreme Intense Title against Carlito.

– November 18th, Jake defeated Young Myles for the Superkick’D King of the 6IX Title.

– December 16th, Jake defeated Kris Chambers for the Superkick’D Championship.

– March 17, 2017, Jake defended the Superkick’D Championship against TARIK.

– March 18th, Jake lost the XICW Xtreme Intense Title to Joe Coleman.

– April 14th, Jake defended the Superkick’D Championship in a 3-Way.

– August 18th, Jake lost the Superkick’D Championship against Kris Chambers.

– October 14th, Jake competed in the BCW Doug Chevalier Memorial Gauntlet ’17.

– October 15th, Jake defeated Myron Reed for the Glory Pro Crown of Glory Title.

– February 18, 2018, Jake defended the Crown of Glory Title in a 3-Way.

– March 3rd, Jake & Phil Atlas defeated Aiden Prince & Brent Banks for the BCW Can-Am Tag Team Titles.

– March 25th, Jake defended the Crown of Glory Title against Hakim Zane.

– June 17th, Jake defended the Crown of Glory Title against Kevin Lee Davidson.

– July 21st, Jake lost the Crown of Glory Title to Curt Stallion.

– October 6th, Jake & Phil Atlas lost the BCW Can-Am Tag Team Titles to Brent Banks & Aiden Prince.

– December 19th, Jake won the Rockstar Pro Gauntlet for the Gold.

– March 16, 2019, Jake challenged Sami Callihan for the AAW Championship.

– May 11th, Jake defeated MJF for the AAW Heritage Title.

– May 31st, Jake defended the AAW Heritage Title against Jimmy Jacobs.

– June 28th, Jake defended the AAW Heritage Title against Trey Miguel.

– July 12th, Jake defended the AAW Heritage Title in a 4-Way.

– September 28th, Jake defended the AAW Heritage Title against David Starr.

– October 20th, Jake competed in the Impact Call Your Shot Gauntlet.

– October 27th, The Deaners (Cody & Cousin Jake) defeated D’Lo Brown & Fallah Bahh on Impact Wrestling.

– November 30th, Jake lost the AAW Heritage Title to PACO.

– December 6th, Jake competed in the WTF 30-Man Blizzard Brawl Rumble.