Impact Bash at the Brewery 2 Card Announced

Here’s the updated lineup for Impact Wrestling’s Bash at the Brewery 2:

*Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. The Rascalz’ Daz & Trey.

*Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace

*X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz’ Wentz.

*River City Wrestling Champion Kongo Kong vs. Fallah Bahh.

*RCW Women’s Champion Christi Jaynes vs. Kiera Hogan.