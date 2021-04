Hiroshi Tanahashi Hopes To Open ‘The Forbidden Door’ With AEW

Tanahashi Hopes To Open ‘The Forbidden Door’ With AEW By Defeating Chris Jericho At Wrestle Kingdom 14

In a recent article by Tokyo Sports, Hiroshi Tanahashi is not only looking to defeat Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 14 this January, but hopes that such a victory could lead to other opportunities such as challenging Jericho for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship which will open the forbidden Door for NJPW/AEW Working together