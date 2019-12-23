Hangman Page talks about helping get AEW up and running

“It’s been good to get TV up and running. We all signed these deals in January. We had our pay-per-views and that’s been great but the real deal is when TV starts rolling and that didn’t start until October. So we were all sitting around for nine months wondering, ‘Is this real?’ Badass. If there had ever been a reason where I thought, ‘Maybe I don’t want to be a wrestler,’ it would have been because I don’t want to live my life on an airplane. Somehow, I ended up making a good living as a wrestler not living on an airplane. I’m gone two or three days a week and then I’m home the rest of the time. I love it.”

source: Fightful