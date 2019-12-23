AS I SEE IT 12/23: Celebrating and reflecting

As most of us start to wind up our work year today or tomorrow…Wednesday is Christmas Day, with last night the first of the eight nights of Hanukkah; making it a time to reflect on the turning of another page of the calendar. For all of us, may the coming days be a season of light…a season of birth…a season of magic for children everywhere…or just a season of celebration and reflection.

During whatever season you celebrate these Holidays, best wishes to you and all who you love. May the year 2020 be filled with more times that we are all able to celebrate moments of triumph, laughter, beauty, and joy; and far less of sadness, pain, fear, and loss. May we learn that no eternal truth…whatever it is and wherever people feel it…should ever used as an excuse for hatred toward others.

So by today, the toys, gifts, and tech gadgets have been bought online or at the local big box store, and are being wrapped as I type this. The ugly sweaters have been worn and the Christmas parties have already taken place.

But most importantly… over the last three months, independent wrestling promotions of every size and style from Massachusetts to the San Francisco Bay Area, from British Columbia to the Florida gulf… have run events to benefit their communities from October to the Holidays (including this coming weekend) and beyond.

Want to know why I so relentlessly push these indies in this blog, especially during the Holidays? Indies are the bastard step-children of wrestling fans, and local media outlets. Their wrestlers are dismissed by fans as “backyarders” or “cosplaying wrestlers”, their promoters as glorified carnies (no, not the tag team) who run “outlaw mud shows”. All too often, they get ignored by the very local media outlets that ought to be supporting them.

Promoter Malcolm Monroe of Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling has indicated that Detroit media won’t cover XICW when they’ve done benefit shows for the troops, or their annual Hardcore for the Homeless event (see below), “but will readily cover WWE when they have a sold out PPV here in Detroit, saying ‘they’re a bigger story'”.

Promoter Andrew D’Arcy of Blue Water Championship Wrestling told me this story: “Nothing like being turned down from your local newspaper reporters after 17 years of great publications promoting events just to be told ‘those stories don’t generate enough views or clicks anymore. So no more pro wrestling stories’. Nothing like being turned down by radio stations to promote a charity event unless you spend hundreds of dollars in advertising just to get a mention??? 17 years of spending thousands and thousands of dollars in advertising and once a year I ask to give back for a CHARITY and I have to deal with businesses like this????”

So…if someone reading this blog is working for a media source that hesitates to give any coverage to local wrestling promotions, think about the fact that indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run events helping communities, you know, the very subscribers you’re fighting to keep right now. Read below about what local promotions… many in your home town…are doing for your communities.

It needs to be said that the numbers for what you read below for money raised or items collected aren’t a contest. Some promotions are bigger than others and have fan bases larger than others. But there’s a Jewish proverb out of the Talmud: if you save one life… it as is if you saved the world. So using the logic of that teaching…if you feed one family, make one kid happy…give one person a warm coat….you’ve done so it for everyone. In an interesting side note: the same proverb is cited in the Koran. Not to mention that Jesus also said if you did for one of the least of mine, you did it for me….proving that in all the great Western traditions, that EVERY effort to do good as is important as the other.

As of December 21, the shows listed below have raised $140,348 in cash donations, collected 4,929 pounds (that‘s almost TWO AND A HALF TONS of canned and non-perishable foods, 700 pounds of dog and cat food, 110 winter coats, five plus bags of clothes, 100 sets of socks, winter gloves, scarves and hand warmers, 7,540 toys for Toys for Tots, Salvation Army, and other programs… with a handful of shows still to come.

In addition to the many events listed below; Master P, new owner of House of Glory Wrestling, donated what was described by members of New York’s Toys for Tots campaign as A COMMERCIAL SIZED TRUCK full of toys to the New York Toys for Tots campaign. The video, posted on House of Glory’s social media on December 17, shows the boxes and boxes of toys that were donated.

Here’s a list of 130 of these events confirmed or that have been held I’m aware of thus far:

* The East Texas Food Bank and Main Event Pro Wrestling presented Brawl At The Brewery” on September 13, at True Vine Brewing Company, in Tyler, TX. Over 1,080 pounds of food was collected that will help provide about 900 meals for hungry East Texans this fall.

* Pro Wrestling King came to Benton Harbor, MI on September 14 as a fundraiser for local promoter Jeff Hill who also wrestled in Michigan as Hardcore Norm and raised $800 toward his growing medical expenses as a result of needing a heart transplant. Jeff Hill has since had his heart transplant surgery. Readers, please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

*The Alabama Wrestling Alliance held the Steve Hicks Memorial show in Bayou Le Batre, AL on September 21 to raise funds for Kane’s Warrior Kids to help battle childhood cancer, raising $2,527 for the group.

* ELKMANIA held a show on September 21 in Beverly, MA to raise $427 for the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, MA.

* World League Wrestling returned to Richmond, MO on September 21, proceeds went to buy a service dog for a young girl.

* Planet Lucha presented Shares the Love on September 21, in Santa Maria, CA in a benefit show for Chelsee Fuerch, severely injured in a car accident and paralyzed. At least $1,500 was raised for the family to help with medical and living expenses.

* Tri City Wrestling presented the fifth annual Cassidy Christie Memorial Cup event on September 21 in Bay City, MI to benefit the Cassidy Christie Memorial Scholarship, raising $4,100 before a near capacity crowd.

* Crossfire Wrestling returned to the Merritton Community Centre in St. Catharines, ON on September 22 for FIRED UP. Partial proceeds went to The Niagara Peninsula Foundation for Children.

* Main Event World League presented Wrestling With Suicide at the Stark County Fairgrounds in Canton, OH on September 28 raising $2,100 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

* Wrestling For Autism took place September 28 in Elk Grove, CA to benefit The Fly Brave Foundation featuring Rikishi and The Tonga Kid with $2,400 raised.

* Amped Up Wrestling presented Wrestle Fest 2: Brawl til you Fall in Inglewood, CA on October 5 raising $4132.40 for the Joan and Harry A. Mier Center of Ability First.

* Pacific Pro Wrestling Canada presented “Fall For All” on October 5 in Abbottsford, BC; collecting 20 pounds of canned and non-perishable foods for the Archway Food Bank.

* Knockout Wrestling comes together for a fundraising event in support of West Volusia Cancer Ade Organization on October 6 in Deltona, FL, raising $1,500.

* Rock Solid Wrestling held the Legacy 3 event on October 18 at Ecole Secondaire Catholique Theriault in Timmins, ON, raising $2,625.76 for Timmins and Area Women in Crisis.

* Wrestling With Purpose‎ presented Raising the Roof: A Wrestling House Party on October 11 in Pembroke, NC raising $1,100 to benefit area coaches Jason and William Lloyd, who lost everything they owned along with their home to a fire.

* IWF Wrestling returned to Wayne, NJ on October 11 to benefit the Semper Fi Fund, which provides resources to critically ill and wounded military veterans, as well as collecting new, unwrapped toys for the USMCR’s Toys for Tots. The show raised $3,500 and 25 toys.

* Old Time Wrestling returned to Stockton University in Galloway, NJ on October 12 and raised funds to benefit the Student Veterans Organization, which provides dedicated services to all veterans attending the University ranging from financial aid, career services and peer counseling.

* IWE Pro Wrestling presented Wrestling for Alexis on October 12 in Gaston, SC as a benefit for “Goddess” Alexis (DuBose) Brooks, currently battling stage 4 colon cancer and raised $520.

*Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum presented its second annual cancer fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society on October 13 at The Casino at Dania Beach, FL; featuring Alundra Blayze, raising $12,000.

* IMPACT Wrestling and Ontario independent wrestler Cody Deaner is doing fundraising for a local charitable organization called Community Living Oshawa/Clarington (CLOC), which offers opportunities for growth, inclusion and empowerment to people with developmental disabilities, and their families. He used Oshawa Generals Hockey Club tickets and autographed player cards which were raffled off on October 13, raising $595. 100% proceeds from all of his “Giv’er for Charity” merchandise sold at his wrestling and speaking events, all during his special fundraiser will be happening October throughout December,.

* Knockout Wrestling presented Knockout Scares Cancer on October 19 at Via Entertainment, Leesburg, FL. The event featured wrestling, trick-or-treating, raffles, food and drink, and a lot more. The event raised $1,500 toward medical costs of two students from Umatilla High with cancer.

* Pure Wrestling Association/Canada held their annual fundraiser on October 19 show to benefit the Hunter Costello Memorial FUN-dation in Goderich, ON, and raised $3,000 toward an accessible playground and to defer pediatric health care costs.

* Dynamo Pro Wrestling/Glory Pro Wrestling was part of the annual Eat and Treat event on October 19 at the Chesterfield Amphitheater in Chesterfield, MO, with Dynamo Pro Wrestling and Glory Pro Wrestling matches with $18,000 raised for Maryville University Kids Rock Cancer.

* Empire Wrestling Federation returned to Redlands, CA on October 19 at the Redlands Elks Lodge, raising $1,500 for veterans programs ranging from adaptive therapy to homeless veterans.

* VxS Wrestling raised $830 at For Pete’s Sake, a cancer fundraiser on October 20 at the Knights of Columbus, Ridgefield Park, NJ.

* ACTION Wrestling returned to the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA on October 25 and raised at least $1,000 to benefit Promise Place, which exists to prevent domestic violence through awareness programs, educational training and providing safe environments for the victims and their families, utilizing legal advocacy, emergency shelters and transitional housing.

* Dynamite Championship Wrestling presented a fundraiser for the Delaware chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on October 26 at the Marydel Fire Department in Marydel, DE, raising $150.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presented Hardcore Halloween on October 26 at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac, MI. Fans brought 700 pounds of numerous dog and cat food and other supplies for local animal shelters.

* Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum held its second anniversary show on October 31 at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum, Dania Beach, and continued its fundraising campaign for the American Cancer Society (figure raised noted above).

* Showcase Pro Wrestling held food drives at its three scheduled shows in November in Woonsocket, RI, Taunton, MA and Attleboro, MA , collecting 162 pounds of food for the Woonsocket food pantry at St. James Episcopal Church.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling presented “A Night To Remember XIII” on November 2 in Harpers Ferry, WV, collecting 121 pounds of canned and non-perishable foods at the show.

* House Of Bricks Pro Wrestling presented #VeteranSlam5 on Saturday November 2 in New Bedford, MA, raising $100 for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling held the 16th annual HPW Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive show, part 1 on November 2 in Columbus, IN collecting $700 in cash, $500 in toys and $2,400 in bikes for a total of $3,600 for Cheer Fund 1.

* Canadian Wrestling’s Elite came to Portage Collegiate in Portage la Prairie, MB on November 6 and raised over $300 to benefit the Portage La Prairie Bear Claw Initiative, an Indigenous lead grassroots initiative.

* Capital Pro Wrestling returned to Lansing, MI on November 9. $200 was donated to Soles4Vets, a charity that makes sure veterans across Michigan have socks and shoes.

* PWA and 3 Hogs BBQ co-sponsored a Food Drive and eight exciting matches on November 9 at the Central Market in York, PA, collecting 450 canned and non-perishable goods for donation to York area food banks.

* UWC returned to the Kelly’s Banquet Hall in Wrightstown, NJ for its Annual Canned Food Drive on November 9; collecting five grocery bags full of canned goods and non perishables for the New Egypt Food Pantry.

* Crown of Maine Wrestling returned to the Van Buren Community Center in Van Buren, Maine for “Feast or Fury” on November 9 with the first ever Crown of Maine Coat Drive, collecting 80 winter coats, along with hats and mittens/gloves.

* MPWA Pro Wrestling returned on November 9 to The Mall of Monroe, Monroe, MI and raised $700 for the Navarre Library Homeless Children Literacy Program.

* Total Aggression Pro Wrestling returned to Sautee-Nacoochee, GA on November 15 for its annual fundraising event for Caring Hands Ministry Christmas dinner and toy giveaway, and raised at least $5,000.

* Wrestling With Purpose/EWA came to Weathers Arena in Shelby, NC on November 15 for A Smile for Kairee, raising $4,400 for Kairee Sanders, a 16 year old young lady who has faced adversity her entire life including hydrocephalus, complete hearing loss in her left ear, epilepsy, glaucoma, legal blindness, sleep apnea, and decreased kidney function, as well as beings developmentally delayed, and has been a patient at Chapel Hill’s Craniofacial Team since she was 8 months old.

* Brew City Wrestling held its annual Headlock on Hunger show on November 16 at the Elks Lodge in Waukesha, WI collecting 220 pounds of food.

* Crossroads Wrestling held a fundraiser show on November 16 for Kathie Fitzpatrick, raising $1,400, outlined in the story above.

* Superstar Smackdown took place November 16 at the Incrediplex, Indianapolis, IN. Money raised serves Timmy Global Health, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that expands access to healthcare and empowers students and volunteers to tackle today’s most pressing global health challenges in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Guatemala.

* ELKMANIA held its annual show ELKMANIA 7 on November 16, raising $1,726 at a fundraiser for the Elks National Foundation, which provides veterans services, medical research and college scholarships.

* Ontario independent wrestler Holden Albright (Brendon Caufield) has been working with multiple Ontario independent wrestling promotions for the #ToyVanFull campaign. His campaign collected new unwrapped toys for children for the Toy Mountain campaign of Salvation Army Canada at the shows listed below. Almost 200 toys have been collected so far, and other toys will be purchased by Albright with $600 in cash donations.

– November 17- Alpha-1 Wrestling, Hamilton, ON

– November 22 – Cross Body Wrestling, Kitchener, ON

– November 23 – New School Wrestling, Hamilton, ON

– November 26 – Cigar Slam Toronto, Toronto, ON

– November 30 – Bordertown Wrestling, Fort Erie, ON

– December 6 – Union of Independent Professional Wrestlers, Toronto, ON

– December 7 – Barrie Wrestling and Cross Body Wrestling, Kitchener, ON

– December 8 – Courage Pro Wrestling, Hamilton, ON

– December 12 – Championship Wrestling from Ontario, Etobicoke, ON

– December 15- Alpha-1 Wrestling, Hamilton, ON

– December 20- Cross Body Wrestling, Kitchener, ON

* Pro Wrestling Eclipse returned on November 17 to Oshawa, ON, collecting donations for the LIFE Project, a community group seeking warm clothing for the upcoming winter months. 3+ bags of clothing were collected, and $500 was also raised for Cody Deaner’s campaign (see above).

* Delmarva Wrestling Digest held its fifth annual Toys for Tots Drive on November 20 at Arby’s, Denton, MD…with The Briscoes, collecting nearly 1,000 toys… and counting, as well as $2,000 in donations.

* Absolute Intense Wrestling held a turkey drive on November 23, donating at least 12 turkeys and other non-perishables to a local Cleveland, ON shelter that works with the hungry.

* Old Time Wrestling returned to Lindenwold, NJ on November 23, collecting 10 toys for Toys for Tots.

* RAGE Warriors returned to Roanoke Rapids High School Gym on Saturday, November 23, raising $3,202 to support the Roanoke Rapids Police Club’s “Christmas for the Kids” program.

* James Carver Promotions presented United Pro Wrestling’s Annual Toys for Tots event on November 23 in Bowling Green, KY, collecting 57 toys.

* Uprise Pro Wrestling out of Hendersonville, NC held a special event for the Toys For Tots WNC program on November 23 at the East Flat Rock National Guard Armory with $250 and around 100 toys.

* True Wrestling held its annual Tilt-A-Whirl Toy Drive on November 23 at the Salvation Army in Berwick, PA, collecting 30-40 toys.

* All Pro Wrestling/Nevada presented Headlock on Hunger at Reed High School, Sparks, NV on November 23, raising $8,800 for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

* Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling presented “Headlocks for Hunger” on November 23 in Nanaimo, BC; collecting 375 pounds of canned and non-perishable foods for the Loaves and Fishes food bank.

* Southern States Wrestling returns to Kingsport, TN on November 27 for Thanksgiving Extravaganza, benefiting Hunger First of Kingsport and The Johnia Berry Memorial Toy Drive, with 80 cans of food collected, as well as a few toys.

* CZW Dojo Wars took place on November 27 in Voorhees, NJ, and teams up with WMMR, collecting 100 pounds of canned food and non-perishables for Preston and Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger at the show, 500 pounds from remote sites, and 124 at CZW’s November 30 show totaling (corrected figure) 724 pounds collected.

* World’s Finest Wrestling collected 30 canned and non-perishables for a local food bank at their November 30 show in Connersville, IN. They will do so again December 28.

* Championship Wrestling from Ontario raised nearly $2,000 for Juravinski Cancer Centre on November 30 in Hamilton, ON (information courtesy Chris Toste).

* WrestleCade Weekend was a family-friendly convention that celebrates wrestling and sports entertainment from all eras from November 29-December 1 at the Benton Convention Center, Winston-Salem, NC that raised $35,000 for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Toy Drive.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presented its annual Headlock on Hunger event; collecting 300 pounds of canned and non-perishable food for local shelters on November 30 at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac, MI

* Xtreme Mountain Wrestling Alliance presented Khori’s Show: A Benefit Show for Khori Overholt on November 30 at Ft. Craig Boys and Girls Club in Maryville, TN, raising $600 towards expenses related to a heart transplant.

* Northeast Wrestling returned to Bethany, CT on November 30 for a special Toys for Tots Event , collecting 150 toys for Tots for Tots.

* Blitzkrieg Pro Wrestling collected 20 canned and non-perishable items food items and 6 toys at its November 30 show.

* Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling presented Hardcore with a Heart, the promotion’s annual show to feed the hungry in Detroit, MI on December 1 at the Hot Rock Sports Bar in Warren, MI, collecting 553 pounds of canned/non-perishable food and $725 for gloves, hats, socks, and dinners.

* Ascend Pro Wrestling returned to Norwood, OH on December 1 for Secret Slamta in Woodlawn, OH, collecting $565 for holiday gifts for children in the Norwood, Woodlawn, and greater Cincinnati area, and collected outright 200 toys at the show.

* ACTION Wrestling returned to the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA on December 6 for their annual Toys for Tots show, collecting 100 toys, and $1,100 to buy further toys.

* WAR Wrestling returned to Lima, OH on December 6 for Queen of WAR and December 7 for End Game, with $102 (and counting) raised to buy Christmas charity to buy presents for locals who are less fortunate.

* Big Time Wrestling returned to Newark Pavilion, Newark, CA on December 6 for its annual Rock The Bells toy drive show featuring PENTA 0M, Rey Fenix, Brian Pillman Jr, collecting 150 toys.

* Ground Zero: San Diego returned to Imperial Beach, CA on December 7 at Ground Zero: Legend collecting 15 toys for Love Thy Neighbor.

* Crossfire Wrestling returned to the Merritton Community Centre, St. Catharines. ON on December 7 for the annual Jingle Bell Brawl. $2,000 was raised for The Niagara Peninsula Foundation for Children.

* Barrie Wrestling returned to action for Festivus of Wrestlevus, 49 Ferris Lane, Barrie, ON on December 7, once again partnering with 931 Fresh Radio and 101.1 BIG FM to collect 40 toys and 30 canned and non-perishable food items for Christmas Cheer Barrie.

* First State Wrestling returned to Houston, DE on December 7 with The Ugly Ducklings and Killian McMurphy, collecting 35 toys for Toys For Tots , and $1,150 also collected for two causes.

* Total Wrestling Federation came to Stockton, CA on December 7, collecting 10 toys for Shriners Hospital in Sacramento for the holidays.

* Wrestling With Purpose presented Heart Of A Champion on Saturday December 7, at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, Lumberton, NC, raising $1,000 for Robeson County Special Olympics.

* Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling returns to Sapperton Hall in New Westminster, BC on December 7 for Wrestling With Hunger Games, teaming up with Share Family Services, Surrey Christmas Bureau and Blanket BC collecting 15 blankets, 15 toys, 15 items of clothing and 150 non-perishable food items.

* Hamilton Pro Wrestling will again present Wreck the Halls at Dom Polski Hall, 4 Solidarnosc Place, Hamilton, ON on December 7, collecting at least 100 canned and non-perishable food items for a local food drive as well as 35 toys….and counting.

* NAWA Professional Wrestling held its annual Toys for Tots collection on December 7 at the Burke County Fair, Morganton, NC, collecting 140 toys.

* Empire Wrestling Federation returned to San Bernardino, CA on December 7 for its annual Jingle Slam Toy Drive show, collecting at least 50 toys.

* ECWA Pro Wrestling presented its annual Toys for Tots show on December 7 at Asbury United Methodist Church, New Castle, DE, collecting about 200 toys.

* UWC Pro Wrestling held its 21st annual Toys for Tots show on December 7 at Kelly’s Bar Banquet Hall in Wrightstown, NJ with 400 toys collected and 8 bikes plus $50 in gift cards, plus UWC super fan Shelby held her own toy drive and brought about 75 additional toys to the show…for the fourth consecutive year.

Along with that, goodwill just kept going. A UWC fan won a Christmas tree, knew that two young wrestlers (a couple who are planning a wedding) just got their very first place together but didn’t have a Christmas tree so he gave it to them, leaving them speechless! Another fan’s young daughter won a Radio Flyer rocking horse but realized she wouldn’t really use it, while another fan has a couple of younger daughters – and the one kid (maybe 5 years old) donated it to the other family (with a 3 year old and infant daughter).

* Blitzkrieg! Pro Wrestling presented What About Me on December 7 in Enfield CT, collecting 20 new unwrapped toys for the Enfield Police Department’s annual Toys For Joy campaign.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling held the 16th annual HPW Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive show, part 2 on December 7 in Columbus, IN. The show collected $250 raffle and boot, $275 bikes and $500 in toys for $1,025.

* New Breed Wrestling presented their annual ‎Toys For Tots at the Eldon Community Center, Eldon, MO on December 7 with $2,000 in toys and clothing collected.

* Xcite Wrestling returned to The X in Johnson City, NY on December 7 for Xcite Fight Club, beginning a campaign at the show to collect Toys for Tots through Christmas.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling presented “StarrClash” on December 8 in in Harpers Ferry, WV as a Toys for Tots show and collected 47 toys.

* Lucky Pro Wrestling worked with West Real Estate for a special Toys for Tots drive on December 8, collecting for Toys for Tots, collecting 200 toys and $300 to Toys for Tots directly for others.

* International Big Time Wrestling presented its tenth Annual Toy Drive on December 8, collecting 150 toys.

* House Of Bricks Pro Wrestling presents Clash For A Cure on Friday, December 13, collecting $1,100 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Fairhaven, MA.

* Horror Slam Wrestling collected around 10 toys for a local church program at their December 13 shows in Lincoln Park, MI.

* Delmarva Wrestling Digest presented Breakfast With Santa on December 14 at Arby’s, 700 North Sixth Street, Denton, MD and collected 800 toys.

* MCW Pro Wrestling/Future of Honor held its annual Toys for Tots show on December 14 at the MCW Arena, Joppa, MD, collecting 250 toys.

* Atlantic Pro Wrestling returned to the Newburyport, MA for an annual Toy Drive show on December 14, collecting 100 toys.

* Great Canadian Wrestling and Pop Culture Canada presented Oshawa Comic Con with Vickie Guerrero on December 14 in Oshawa, ON, collecting at least 100 items of canned and non-perishable food for the local Food Bank.

* Destiny Combat Championship Wrestling returned to Macclenny, FL on December 14 for Beatdowns and Blessings together with Gifts Of Hope distributing 75 toys.

* The 10th Annual Love Thy Neighbor Toy Drive was held yesterday in National City, CA with Rey Mysterio, collecting upside of 500 toys.

* Wrestle League returned to Chicago, IL on December 14 for a Toys for Tots show, collecting five big Toys for Tots boxes full of toys.

* DWI Wrestling held a Toys for Tots fundraiser on December 14, in, Riverview, FL, collecting about 200 toys.

* CZW held the 15th annual Toys for Tots collection at Cage of Death XXI on Saturday, December 14 in Voorhees Township, NJ collecting 7 bags of toys, approximately 300 toys. Included in that total are toys bought by the daughter of ticket manager Sabine and jack of all trades Shawn Kernaghan, with money she raised by selling candy.

* Dropkick Depression presented To Infinity And Beyond on December 14 in Old Bridge, NJ, raising funds for worthy non-profit organizations bringing awareness to depression and suicide prevention.

* Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum presented its third annual Toy Drive on December 14 at The Casino at Dania Beach, FL, collecting at least 300 toys.

* World League Wrestling returned to Troy, MO on December 14th, collecting 200 canned and non-perishables for a food drive for the Bread For Life Food Pantry.

* Dynamite Championship Wrestling held its annual Toys for Tots collection at its December 14 in Marydel, DE, collecting 250 toys.

* GALLI Lucha Libre returned to Villa Park, IL on December 15 for a Toys for Tots/Lucha del Juguete show, collecting 100 toys.

* Supreme Pro Wrestling held its annual toy drive on December 15 at its show in Elk Grove, CA, collecting at least 50 toys.

* Hardcore Hustle Organization will be participating with Toys for Tots from December 16 through December 30 at at H20 Wrestling Center (1041 Glassboro Road) Building C Unit 1 (next to Anytime Fitness), Williamstown, NJ). Fans have four opportunities to bring and donate a NEW unwrapped toy to donate to the H20 Center during the following final events of the year. These events are:

Monday, December 16th – Undiscovered #22

Saturday, December 21st – Merry Fn Christmas

Saturday, December 28th – Opportunity Knocks 5

Monday, December 30th – Undiscovered #23

* Eastern Panhandle Pro Wrestling held its Christmas charity event, entitled Absolute Domination, on December 20 in Kearneysville, WV, collecting 100 sets of socks, winter gloves, scarves and hand warmers to benefit those in need through Martinsdale Rescue Mission.

* Total Wrestling Federation returned on December 21 to Stockton, CA for Wreck The Halls and collected 25 toys for children at Shriners Hospital.

* Susquehanna Wrestling Organization returned on December 21 to Red Lion, PA, collecting about 100 toys for distribution to local families by the Red Lion Fire Company.

* Powerhouse Wrestling Xtreme/American Wrestling Association presented “Winter Mayhem” to collect Toys For Tots on December 22 in Ottawa, IL.

* Southern States Wrestling presents Christmas Night Star Wars at the Model City Event Center, 201 East Center Street, Kingsport, TN on December 25. Please bring canned food items for Hunger First of Kingsport.

* Great Canadian Wrestling/Pop Culture Canada/New School Wrestling return to Oshawa, ON on December 27 for Season’s Beatings to benefit Simcoe Hall Settlement House, collecting canned and non-perishable goods.

* Pro Wrestling Eclipse presents its Holiday show in Oshawa, ON on Friday, December 27 (2:00 pm bell time) at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, 471 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON in partnership with Feed The Need Durham.

* DAWG Pro Wrestling will be holding a Toys for Tots and canned food collection at their December 28 show at MaxFit and Sports on 240 Delsea Drive in Glassboro, NJ.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents Christmas Chaos on December 28 at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac, MI, collecting Christmas gifts for those less fortunate.

* Brew City Wrestling returns to the Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Rd. in Waukesha for Rise to Honor XVI, 16 years of FANDEMONIUM on Friday, January 10. The show also features the inductions of the 2020 Hall of Honor, and is also the promotion’s annual Toys For Tots with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin event. Anyone that brings a non-wrapped toy or book will receive 2 raffle tickets.

