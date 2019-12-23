AEW Confirms Major Grudgematch for This Tuesday’s Dark

AEW has officially announced one of the matches for this week’s AEW Dark, with Joey Janela battling Shawn Spears. AEW announced the match on Twitter Sunday afternoon. The announcement references the feud between the two, as you can see below.

The show releases on Tuesday on AEW’s YouTube page.

Janela & Spears have been at each others necks for weeks, and now they finally clash again!

It’s @JANELABABY vs. @Perfec10n this Tuesday on #AEWDark via our @YouTube Channel at 7e/6chttps://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/OqtqCM9KVq

— All Elite Wrestling