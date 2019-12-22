Wolfgang

Real Name: Barry Young

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 266 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 3, 1986

From: Glascow, Scotland

Pro Debut: 2003

Trained By: British Championship Wrestling

Finishing Move: The Howling

Biography

– August 29, 2003, Wolfgang defeated General Trent Steel for the wZw Inter-Promotional Title.

– February 27, 2004, Wolfgang won the BCW 20-Man Battle Royal.

– April 30th, T2K (Wolfgang & Darkside) defeated D.O.A. (Punisher & Kolobos) for the BCW Tag Team Titles.

– June 24, 2005, T2K lost the BCW Tag Team Titles to Pain Inc. (Sabotage & Ruffneck).

– January 14, 2006, T2K won a Gauntlet match for the SWA Tag Team Titles.

– February 18th, T2K defeated The Kartel (Terry Frazier & Sha Samuels) for the vacant BCW Tag Team Titles.

– March 31st, Wolfgang defeated Drew Galloway for the vacant PBW Championship.

– May 13th, T2K lost the SWA Tag Team Titles to The Lowlanders Glen & Grant Dunbar).

– July 15th, Wolfgang defended the PBW Championship against Allan Grogan.

– July 16th, Wolfgang competed in the TTP King of the Castle ’06.

– September 29th, Wolfgang defeated Lionheart in a ladder match for the vacant BCW Openweight Title.

– December 8th, Wolfgang lost the BCW Openweight Title to Lionheart in a 30 Minute Iron Man Match.

– February 18, 2007, Wolfgang defended the PBW Title against Liam Thomson.

– March 17th, Wolfgang defended the PBW Title against Lionheart.

– April 7th, Wolfgang defended the PBW Title in a 4-Way Ladder Match.

– April 21st, Wolfgang & Falcon defeated The Laandstrom Institute (Hatred & Jamie Walker) for the SWA Tag Team Titles.

– June 9th, Wolfgang & Falcon lost the SWA Tag Team Titles to Damian O’Connor & Scott Renwick.

– June 24th, Wolfgang defended the PBW Title against Bad Bones.

– July 29th, Wolfgang defeated Lionheart for the BCW Openweight Title.

– August 10th, T2K lost the W3L Tag Team Titles to Fite Club (Kid Fite & Jimmie James).

– August 11th, Wolfgang defeated BT Gunn for the vacant SWA Laird of the Ring Title.

– September 15th, Wolfgang lost the PBW Title to James Wallace.

– September 30th, Wolfgang competed in the TTP King of the Castle ’07.

– October 13th, Wolfgang defended the BCW Openweight Title against Falcon.

– December 8th, Wolfgang lost the BCW Openweight Title to Liam Thomson in a 3-Way TLC Match and the same night Wolfgang competed in a 30-Man Battle Royal & Final Four Battle in Elimination to where Wolfgang was victorious and won the BCW Championship.

– February 9, 2008, Wolfgang lost the SWA Laird of the Ring Title to Chris Renfrew.

– April 12th, Wolfgang won the PBW Championship in a 4-Way Ladder Match.

– May 17th, Wolfgang won the NWA Scottish Championship by winning the SWA Battlezone.

– June 28th, Wolfgang defended the BCW Title against Mike Musso.

– July 5th, Wolfgang defended the NWA Scottish Title against Chris Renfrew.

– July 11th, Wolfgang defended the PBW Title against Vinnie James.

– September 20th, Wolfgang lost the NWA Scottish Title to Lionheart.

– October 4th, Wolfgang defeated The Prince of Pain for the W3L Championship.

– October 17th, Wolfgang lost the BCW Title to Lionheart in a 3-Way.

– December 6th, Wolfgang lost the PBW Championship to Lionheart.

– June 13, 2009, Wolfgang lost the W3L Championship to David Paris.

– June 26th, Operation Red Wolf (Wolfgang & Red Lightning) defeated The Damned Nation (Dragon Aisu & Jon Cameron) for the BCW Tag Team Titles.

– March 6, 2010, Wolfgang defeated Kid Fite for the vacant SSW Championship.

– April 10th, Wolfgang won the W3L Seven Deadly Sins Tournament.

– May 28th, Operation Red Wolf lost the BCW Tag Team Titles to The Models (Danny Hope & Joey Hayes).

– April 1, 2011, Wolfgang competed in the SWA 30-Man Battlezone Rumble.

– April 23rd, Wolfgang & Lionheart defeated The Final Cut (Noam Dar & Liam Thomson) for the PBW Tag Team Titles.

– February 17, 2012, T2K defeated Davey Blaze & Chris Rampage for the BCW Tag Team Titles.

– December 7th, Wolfgang lost the BCW Tag Team Titles in a handicap match to Jack Jester & Mikey Whiplash.

– January 17, 2013, Wolfgang competed in the ICW 30-Man Royal Rumble.

– February 17th, Wolfgang defeated Andy Wild for the ICW Zero-G Title.

– May 5th, Wolfgang defended the ICW Zero-G Title in a 3-Way.

– July 14th, Wolfgang defended the ICW Zero-G Title in a 4-Way.

– August 25th, Wolfgang lost the ICW Zero-G Title to Mikey Whiplash.

– January 26, 2014, Wolfgang competed in the ICW 30-Man Royal Rumble.

– March 7, 2015, Wolfgang competed in the PWE 15-Man Elite Royal Rumble.

– August 23rd, Wolfgang challenged Stevie Boy for the ICW Zero-G Title.

– September 12th, Wolfgang challenged Liam Watson for the SPW British Championship.

– January 24, 2016, Wolfgang won the ICW 30-Man Square Go.

– February 6th, Wolfgang defeated Mike Musso for the SPW British Championship.

– March 12th, Wolfgang competed in the PWE Elite Rumble.

– July 31st, Wolfgang defeated Joe Coffey for the ICW Championship.

– August 28th, Wolfgang defended the ICW Title against DCT.

– September 11th, Wolfgang defended the ICW Title against Darkside.

– October 2nd, Wolfgang challenged Rampage Brown for the TCW Title.

– November 20th, Wolfgang defended the ICW Title against Trent Seven in a Steel Cage.

– December 10th, Wolfgang won the RNW 20-Man Highland Rumble.

– December 11th, Wolfgang defended the ICW Title against Stevie Xavier.

– January 15, 2017, Wolfgang competed in the WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament.

– February 5th, Wolfgang competed in the ICW 30-Man Square Go & also lost the ICW Title to Trent Seven.

– April 2nd, Wolfgang challenged Trent Seven for the ICW Title.

– April 7th, Wolfgang challenged Tyler Bate for the WWE United Kingdom Title.

– June 9th, Wolfgang & Gentleman Jack Gallagher challenged The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles.

– July 29th, Wolfgang competed in a 4-Way for the WWE United Kingdom Title.

– August 24th, Wolfgang challenged Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Title.

– October 21st, Wolfgang challenged Joe Coffey for the ICW Title.

– October 29th, Wolfgang challenged WALTER for the PROGRESS Atlas Title.

– December 1st, Wolfgang defeated Buddy Murphy at NXT.

– January 14, 2018, Wolfgang defeated Xander Cooper for the FSW Adrenaline Title.

– February 11th, Wolfgang competed in the ICW Square Go.

– February 17th, Wolfgang defended the FSW Adrenaline Title against Chris Ridgeway.

– April 6th, Wolfgang competed in the WWE NXT North American Title Invitational.

– May 13th, Wolfgang lost the FSW Adrenaline Title to Joey Hayes.

– June 19th, Wolfgang challenged Adam Cole for the WWE NXT North American Title.

– October 14th, Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Ligero & Ashton Smith at WWE NXT UK.

– November 25th, Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark & Joe Coffey) defeated British Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) at WWE NXT UK.

– December 27th, Wolfgang competed in the Legacy Tournament ’18.

– February 24th, Wolfgang competed in the ICW 30-Man Square Go.

– June 16th, Gallus defeated Dave Mastiff & the Hunt (Primate & Wild Boar) at WWE NXT UK.

– July 28th, Wolfgang competed against Stevie Boy for the vacant ICW Title.

– August 31st, Gallus competed in a 3-Way for the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

– October 4th, Gallus defeated Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster for the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Titles.

– November 16th, Gallus & Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) wrestled to a No Contest at WWE NXT UK.

– At Takeover Blackpool II, Gallus defeated Imperium (Aichner & Barthel), The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) and South Wales Subculture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster) in a Ladder Match to retain the NXT UK Tag Team Titles

– On December 17, 2020, Gallus defeated The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) to retain the NXT UK Tag Team Titles