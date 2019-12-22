Video of very fake-looking punches from Dynamite main event angle goes viral

During the closing moments of this week’s Dynamite on TNT, the Dark Order and the Creepers attacked The Young Bucks, SCU, Kenny Omega, Cody and Dustin Rhodes and while the segment didn’t go over very well with fans, there was one particular moment caught on television which caused a lot of criticism.

During the brawl, one member of the Creepers was on top of Dustin Rhodes as he threw punches at him. The problem was that the punches were not even close to connecting and there was not much effort to make it at least look real.

The clip went viral and drew criticism from fans and wrestlers. An indie wrestler by the name of Arik Cannon said it was him who threw the punches and said that Dustin is a legend and he was already bleeding and was only trying to take care of him.

The problem is that Cannon was wrestling somewhere else that night and couldn’t have been the one behind the mask. Plus, Cannon is much larger physically than the masked Creeper who was on top of Dustin

Dustin Rhodes tweeted criticizing the punches, first writing, “It’s almost 2020, and I am embarrassed at what I just saw in the great business that I still protect to this day. Please learn how to punch. Or, better yet, come to my class that I hold weekly and I will teach you.” He then deleted the tweet when Cannon outed himself even though now it looks like Rhodes got played as well.