Tracy Williams

Height: ?

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: ?

From: Brooklyn, New York

Pro Debut: July 31, 2009

Trained By: ?

Finishing Move: Crossface

Biography

– Tracy debuted in CHIKARA as Green Ant & a part of the Colony.

– February 20, 2015, Tracy competed in a 4-Way for the AIW Intense Title.

– March 20th, Tracy competed in the AIW 30-Man Gauntlet For the Gold Battle Royal.

– May 23rd, Tracy competed in the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2015.

– July 10th, Hot Sauce Entertainment (Williams & Tyson Dux) challenged To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) for the AIW Tag Team Titles.

– August 30th, Tracy competed in a 6-Way Scramble for the CLL International All Star Title.

– December 18th, Hot Sauce Entertainment defeated To Infinity and Beyond for the AIW Tag Team Titles.

– January 24, 2016, Tracy competed in the EVOLVE Style Battle 2016.

– March 18th, Hot Sauce Entertainment lost the AIW Tag Team Titles to Infinity and Beyond and he also competed in the 30-Man Gauntlet for the Gold Battle Royal.

– April 2nd, Catch Point (Williams & Gulak) defeated Drew Galloway & Johnny Gargano for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– April 8th, Hot Sauce Entertainment defeated To Infinity and Beyond for the AIW Tag Team Titles.

– May 28th, Tracy competed in the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2016.

– June 10th, Catch Point defended the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against The Bravado Brothers (Harlem & Lancelot).

– June 11th, Tracy challenged Timothy Thatcher for the EVOLVE Championship.

– July 16th, Catch Point lost the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles to Drew Galloway & DUSTIN).

– August 21st, Tracy competed in the A1 King of Hearts 2016.

– November 5th, Williams & Matt Riddle competed in the AIW Double Dare Tag Team Tournament 2016.

– November 13th, Catch Point (Tracy & Fred Yehi) won a 4-Way for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– December 10th, Catch Point defended the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against Ricochet & Peter Kaasa.

– January 27, 2017, Catch Point defended the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against Jeff Cobb & Timothy Thatcher.

– February 17th, Williams challenged Josh Prohibition for the AIW Absolute Title.

– March 30rh, Catch Point defended the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against Donovan Dijak & Michael Elgin.

– April 14th, Tracy competed in the NOVA Pro Commonwealth Cup ’17.

– April 22nd, Catch Point lost the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles to Catch Point (Jaka & Chris Dickinson).

– May 27th, Tracy won the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament ’17.

– September 9th, Tracy competed in the WOW King of New York ’17.

– September 23rd, Tracy challengedatt Riddle for the WWN Championship.

– October 15th, Tracy challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for the EVOLVE title.

– February 25, 2018, Tracy won the Beyond Powerbomb.tv Independent Title in a 3-Way.

– March 23rd, Tracy won the AIW 30-Man Gauntlet for the Gold Battle Royal.

– April 5th, Tracy defended the Powerbomb.tv Independent Title against Kimber Lee.

– May 26th, Tracy competed in the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2018.

– May 27th, Tracy defended the Powerbomb.tv Independent Title against Tessa Blanchard.

– June 9th, Tracy competed in the NOVA Pro Men’s Commonwealth Cup ’18.

– July 6th, Tracy defended the Powerbomb.tv Independent Title against Arik Royal.

– July 27th, Tracy defeated Nick Gage for the AIW Absolute Title.

– August 26th, Williams defended the Powerbomb.tv Independent Title against Shotzi Blackheart.

– September 14th, Tracy defended the AIW Absolute Title against Dominic Garrini.

– September 16th, Tracy defended the Powerbomb.tv Independent Title against Tom Lawlor.

– October 27th, Tracy defeated Pat Monix for the FU Independent Title.

– November 23rd, Tracy defended the AIW Absolute Title against Eddie Kingston.

– November 25th, Hot Wheelz (Tracy & Wheeler YUTA competed in the Beyond Tournament For Tomorrow ’18.

– December 28th, Tracy defended the AIW Absolute Title against Matt Cross.

– December 31st, Tracy lost the Powerbomb.tv Independent Title to Orange Cassidy.

– January 24, 2019, Lifeblood (Williams & Mark Haskins) competed in the ROH Tag Wars.

– February 23rd, Tracy lost the AIW Absolute Title to PB Smooth.

– April 6th, Tracy competed in the ROH/NJPW Dark Honor Rumble.

– June 1st, Tracy challenged Matt Taven for the ROH Championship.

– August 9th, Tracy challenged Shane Taylor for the ROH Television Title.

– September 27th, Tracy competed in 4-Way for the ROH Television Title.

– October 27th, Tracy competed in a 4-Way for the ROH Television Title.

– December 15th, Williams lost to Bateman at ROH Final Battle Fallout.