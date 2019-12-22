Tracy Williams
Real Name: Tracy Williams
Height: ?
Weight: 185 lbs.
Date of Birth: ?
From: Brooklyn, New York
Pro Debut: July 31, 2009
Trained By: ?
Finishing Move: Crossface
Biography
– Tracy debuted in CHIKARA as Green Ant & a part of the Colony.
– February 20, 2015, Tracy competed in a 4-Way for the AIW Intense Title.
– March 20th, Tracy competed in the AIW 30-Man Gauntlet For the Gold Battle Royal.
– May 23rd, Tracy competed in the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2015.
– July 10th, Hot Sauce Entertainment (Williams & Tyson Dux) challenged To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) for the AIW Tag Team Titles.
– August 30th, Tracy competed in a 6-Way Scramble for the CLL International All Star Title.
– December 18th, Hot Sauce Entertainment defeated To Infinity and Beyond for the AIW Tag Team Titles.
– January 24, 2016, Tracy competed in the EVOLVE Style Battle 2016.
– March 18th, Hot Sauce Entertainment lost the AIW Tag Team Titles to Infinity and Beyond and he also competed in the 30-Man Gauntlet for the Gold Battle Royal.
– April 2nd, Catch Point (Williams & Gulak) defeated Drew Galloway & Johnny Gargano for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.
– April 8th, Hot Sauce Entertainment defeated To Infinity and Beyond for the AIW Tag Team Titles.
– May 28th, Tracy competed in the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2016.
– June 10th, Catch Point defended the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against The Bravado Brothers (Harlem & Lancelot).
– June 11th, Tracy challenged Timothy Thatcher for the EVOLVE Championship.
– July 16th, Catch Point lost the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles to Drew Galloway & DUSTIN).
– August 21st, Tracy competed in the A1 King of Hearts 2016.
– November 5th, Williams & Matt Riddle competed in the AIW Double Dare Tag Team Tournament 2016.
– November 13th, Catch Point (Tracy & Fred Yehi) won a 4-Way for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.
– December 10th, Catch Point defended the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against Ricochet & Peter Kaasa.
– January 27, 2017, Catch Point defended the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against Jeff Cobb & Timothy Thatcher.
– February 17th, Williams challenged Josh Prohibition for the AIW Absolute Title.
– March 30rh, Catch Point defended the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against Donovan Dijak & Michael Elgin.
– April 14th, Tracy competed in the NOVA Pro Commonwealth Cup ’17.
– April 22nd, Catch Point lost the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles to Catch Point (Jaka & Chris Dickinson).
– May 27th, Tracy won the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament ’17.
– September 9th, Tracy competed in the WOW King of New York ’17.
– September 23rd, Tracy challengedatt Riddle for the WWN Championship.
– October 15th, Tracy challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for the EVOLVE title.
– February 25, 2018, Tracy won the Beyond Powerbomb.tv Independent Title in a 3-Way.
– March 23rd, Tracy won the AIW 30-Man Gauntlet for the Gold Battle Royal.
– April 5th, Tracy defended the Powerbomb.tv Independent Title against Kimber Lee.
– May 26th, Tracy competed in the AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2018.
– May 27th, Tracy defended the Powerbomb.tv Independent Title against Tessa Blanchard.
– June 9th, Tracy competed in the NOVA Pro Men’s Commonwealth Cup ’18.
– July 6th, Tracy defended the Powerbomb.tv Independent Title against Arik Royal.
– July 27th, Tracy defeated Nick Gage for the AIW Absolute Title.
– August 26th, Williams defended the Powerbomb.tv Independent Title against Shotzi Blackheart.
– September 14th, Tracy defended the AIW Absolute Title against Dominic Garrini.
– September 16th, Tracy defended the Powerbomb.tv Independent Title against Tom Lawlor.
– October 27th, Tracy defeated Pat Monix for the FU Independent Title.
– November 23rd, Tracy defended the AIW Absolute Title against Eddie Kingston.
– November 25th, Hot Wheelz (Tracy & Wheeler YUTA competed in the Beyond Tournament For Tomorrow ’18.
– December 28th, Tracy defended the AIW Absolute Title against Matt Cross.
– December 31st, Tracy lost the Powerbomb.tv Independent Title to Orange Cassidy.
– January 24, 2019, Lifeblood (Williams & Mark Haskins) competed in the ROH Tag Wars.
– February 23rd, Tracy lost the AIW Absolute Title to PB Smooth.
– April 6th, Tracy competed in the ROH/NJPW Dark Honor Rumble.
– June 1st, Tracy challenged Matt Taven for the ROH Championship.
– August 9th, Tracy challenged Shane Taylor for the ROH Television Title.
– September 27th, Tracy competed in 4-Way for the ROH Television Title.
– October 27th, Tracy competed in a 4-Way for the ROH Television Title.
– December 15th, Williams lost to Bateman at ROH Final Battle Fallout.