Scott Dawson Shares Injury Picture of his Back – Randy Orton Responds
Scott Dawson tweeted a photo today of the marks on his back following the Revival’s loss to Heavy Machinery in a Miracle on 34th Street match on Smackdown:
If someone tries to suplex you on a ramp, or slam you on a pile of legos, or throw you into a Christmas tree…just run away. #MerryChristmas#ForTheLoveOfTheGame#FTR pic.twitter.com/rwHVwj5IDm
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 21, 2019
The tweet also prompted a reply from Randy Orton:
Legos>thumb tacks. The things #topguys do to get #over @DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE https://t.co/wILPnSfshd
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 22, 2019