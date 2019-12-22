Scott Dawson Shares Injury Picture of his Back – Randy Orton Responds

Scott Dawson tweeted a photo today of the marks on his back following the Revival’s loss to Heavy Machinery in a Miracle on 34th Street match on Smackdown:

If someone tries to suplex you on a ramp, or slam you on a pile of legos, or throw you into a Christmas tree…just run away. #MerryChristmas#ForTheLoveOfTheGame#FTR pic.twitter.com/rwHVwj5IDm — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 21, 2019

The tweet also prompted a reply from Randy Orton: