Scott Dawson Shares Injury Picture of his Back – Randy Orton Responds

Dec 22, 2019 - by James Walsh

Scott Dawson tweeted a photo today of the marks on his back following the Revival’s loss to Heavy Machinery in a Miracle on 34th Street match on Smackdown:

The tweet also prompted a reply from Randy Orton:

