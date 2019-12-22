Sammy Guevara

Real Name: Sammy Guevara

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 189 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 28, 1993

From: Katy, Texas

Pro Debut: January 6, 2013

Trained By: Reality of Wrestling

Finishing Move: GTH

Biography

– May 25, 2014, Guevara defeated Ricky Starks (c) & Barrett Brown in a 3-Way Ladder Match for the Inspire Pro Junior Crown Title.

– June 14th, Guevara competed in the IWC Super Indy XIII.

– July 27th, Guevara defended the Inspire Pro Junior Crown Title against Erik Shadows.

– April 11, 2016, Guevara defended the Vendetta Pro Bull of the Woods Title against Ricky Starks.

– April 24th, Guevara lost the Inspire Pro Junior Crown Title to Andy Dalton in a 3-Way Ladder Match.

– July 8th, Guevara defended the Bull of the Woods Title in a 4-Way.

– September 9th, Guevara defended the Bull of the Woods Title against Zack Sabre Jr.

– November 26th, Guevara defeated Erik Ortiz for the WAR City Championship.

– December 16th, Guevara defended the Bull of the Woods Title in a 4-Way.

– February 25, 2017, Guevara defeated Joey Ryan for the WC Sideshow Title.

– April 29th, Guevara competed in the VIP 55-Man Battle Royal.

– May 28th, Guevara defeated Keith Lee for the Inspire Pro Pure Prestige Title.

– June 25th, Guevara competed in the MLA Border War Tournament.

– July 4th, Guevara competed in the GFW Super X Cup ’17.

– September 3rd, Guevara competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’17.

– November 12th, Guevara lost the Inspire Pro Pure Prestige Title to ACH in a 5-Way.

– December 7th, Guevara defeated Jason Cade at MLW Never Say Never.

– March 31, 2018, Guevara competed in the SWE Speed King Tournament ’18.

– May 25th, Guevara challenged WALTER for the PWG Championship.

– July 22nd, Guevara challenged Shigehiro Irie for the DDT KO-D Openweight Title.

– August 25th, Guevara won the AAA Cruiserweight Title in a 4-Way.

– September 6th, Guevara competed in the FIST King of SoCal Tournament ’18.

– September 15th, Guevara competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’18.

– September 29th, Guevara competed in the AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament ’18.

– December 14th, Guevara competed in the DDT D-Ou Grand Prix ’19.

– December 15th, Guevara challenged Konosuke Takeshita for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– February 1, 2019, Guevara defended the AAA Cruiserweight Title against Laredo Kid.

– February 16th, Guevara lost the AAA Cruiserweight Title to Laredo Kid.

– March 23rd, Guevara defeated JT Dunn for the XWA Championship.

– March 29th, Guevara lost the Bull of the Woods Title to Gino.

– April 13th, Guevara competed in the CZW Best of the Best 18.

– May 12th, Guevara defeated Dezmond Xavier for the WC Ringmaster Title but then lost the title to Scorpio Sky at the same event.

– May 25th, Guevara lost to Kip Sabian at AEW Double or Nothing.

– June 22nd, Guevara competed in a 4-Way for the ECCW Title.

– July 13th, Guevara, MJF & Shawn Spears defeated Darby Allin, Joey Janela & Jimmy Havoc at AEW Fight For the Fallen.

– October 2nd, Guevara lost to Cody on AEW Dynamite.

– October 9th, The Inner Circle (Guevara & Chris Jericho) defeated Hangman Page & Dustin Rhodes on AEW Dynamite.

– October 30th, Guevara lost to Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite.

– November 6th, The Inner Circle defeated The Elite (Kenny Omega & Hangman Page) on AEW Dynamite.

– November 13th, The Inner Circle challenged SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) for the AEW Tag Team Titles.

– December 4th, The Inner Circle (Guevara, Santana & Ortiz) lost to Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) on AEW Dynamite.

– December 11th, Guevara lost to Luchasaurus on AEW Dynamite.

– December 18th, Guevara defeated Brandon Cutler on AEW Dark.