Ricky Starks

Height: 6’0”

Weight:195 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 21

From: New Orleans, Louisiana

Resides: Saint Louis, Missouri

Pro Debut: October 14, 2012

Trained By: ?

Finishing Move: Roshambo

Biography

– October 21, 2012, Starks challenged Carson for the ACW U-30 Young Gun Title.

– November 2nd, Starks challenged Tim Storm for the NWA Texoma Championship.

– December 9th, Starks challenged Seph Anunnaki for the NWA Velocity Fatal Flyers Title.

– January 11, 2013, Starks challenged Mike Dell for the NWA Lone Star Junior Title.

– February 22nd, Starks challenged Erik Shadows for the NWA WR Grand Warrior Title.

– June 21st, Starks challenged Raymond Rowe for the NWA Lone Star Junior Title.

– July 19th, Starks defeated Raymond Rowe for the NWA Lone Star Junior Title.

– August 16th, Starks lost the NWA Lone Star Junior Title to Rudy Russo.

– November 17th, Starks competed in the ACW 8th Annual Lone Star Classic.

– April 27, 2014, Starks won the vacant Inspire Pro Junior Title in a Gauntlet Match.

– May 25th, Starks lost the Inspire Pro Junior Title to Sammy Guevara in a 3-Way Ladder Match.

– July 22nd, Starks challenged Chase Owens for the NWA Junior Title.

– November 8th, Starks competed in the WildKat 15-Man Revolution Royal Rumble.

– November 16th, Starks defeated Barrett Brown for the ACW Hardcore Title.

– January 18, 2015, Starks defeated MASADA for the ACW Championship.

– February 22nd, Starks defended the ACW Unified Title against ACH.

– May 24th, Starks defended the ACW Unified Title against Jeff Gant.

– June 12th, Absolute Arrogance (Starks & Carson) won the vacant VIP Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– July 26th, Starks defended the ACW Unified Title against Ray Rowe.

– August 9th, Starks defeated Andy Dalton for the Inspire Pro Title.

– October 25th, Starks defended the ACW Unified Title in a 3-Way.

– November 6th, Absolute Arrogance defended the VIP Tag Team Titles against Bolt Brady & Barrett Brown.

– November 7th, Starks defended the Inspire Pro Title in a 4-Way.

– November 8th, Starks won the ACW Last Chance Battle Royal.

– November 14th, Starks competed in the SLA 30-Man Royal Rumble.

– November 15th, Starks lost the ACW Unified Title to Jojo Bravo.

– January 17, 2016, Starks defended the Inspire Pro Title against Sammy Guevara.

– February 12th, Absolute Arrogance lost the VIP Tag Team Titles to The Vet Club (Tim Storm & Apoc).

– September 24th, Starks defeated Ky-ote for the IWR Revolutionary Title.

– January 15, 2017, Starks defeated Darin Childs for the ACW Televised Title.

– October 21st, Extra Talented (Starks & Aaron Solow) defeated Scarlet and Graves (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) for the WC Big Top Tag Team Titles.

– February 25, 2018, Starks defended the ACW Televised Title against Jimmy Jacobs.

– March 24th, Extra Talented lost the WC Big Top Tag Team Titles to The Dirty Devils (Gregory James & Andy Dalton).

– March 28th, Starks defeated Joey Janela for the Dojo Pro White Belt Title.

– March 29th, Starks lost the Dojo Pro White Belt Title to Aaron Solow.

– October 28th, Starks lost the ACW Televised Title to Ethan Price in a 4-Way.

– April 28, 2019, Starks & Mike Rollins competed in a 3-Way for the DDT KO-D Tag Team Titles.

– July 7th, Starks competed in the Lions Pride King of Texas Tournament.

– July 14th, Starks defeated Steve O Reno for the Inspire Pro Pure Prestige Title.

– September 13th, Starks defeated Gemini for the XCW Championship.

– September 30th, Starks joined the NWA Powerrr roster and debuted n episode #2 by defeating Trevor Murdoch.

– NWA Powerrr #4, Starks defeated Aron Stevens.

– NWA Powerrr #5, Starks defeated Aron Stevens in a Best Two Out of Three Falls Match.

– NWA Powerrr #7, Starks & Colt Cabana lost to Aron Stevens & the Question Mark.

– NWA Powerrr #9, Starks lost to Aron Stevens.

– December 14th, Starks & Colt Cabana (c) lost to Aron Stevens in a 3-Way for the NWA National Title.