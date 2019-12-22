Orton Takes Shots at Botched Punches From AEW Dynamite Main Event

Randy Orton isn’t holding much back in regard to the botched punches that took place on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite. Orton joined Mark Henry and Trish Stratus in expressing his opinion about the moment, in which a Creeper delivers some very unconvincing punches to Dustin Rhodes.

Whereas Henry said the Creeper should be fired and Stratus just did a facepalm emoji, Orton decided to expound a bit more at length. He posted three tweets reacting to the cringe-worthy moment, as you can see below:

He apparently is a seasoned vet and is used to live tv and just assumed that the camera to his left was the one with that red dot thingy on it for those horrendous f***ing punches #workonyourpunchkid https://twitter.com/tama_tonga/status/1208185469210509312 …

Is that @Enzo in the mask?? That’s gotta be him…fire @real1 right now @AEWrestling https://twitter.com/itsklondikebill/status/1207962353867919361 …

Or quit the buisness cuz you’re the drizzling shits https://twitter.com/RandyOrton/status/1208217834897018880 …

….or you can come to the top company and I’ll teach you one of the most important aspects of our biz. Throwing a f***ing 🤛🏼 https://twitter.com/randyorton/status/1208218031798665216 …