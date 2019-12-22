Orange Cassidy

Real Name: James Cipperly

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 161 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 10, 1985

From: Stewartsville, New Jersey

Pro Debut: March 13, 2004

Trained By: Chris Hero, Bryan Wenzel & Mike Quackenbush

Finishing Move: Orange Punch

Biography

– Other personas by Cassidy include JC Ryder & Fire Ant. Cassidy also spent years in a Tag Team with Danny Rage called The New Jersey Independent All-Stars & then later go on to form The Gentleman’s Club with Chuck Taylor & eventually Drew Gulak joined the group.

– May 22, 2004, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars competed in a 4-Way for the GBW Tag Team Titles.

– January 29, 2005, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defeated Xtreme Pandemonium (Apollo Cruz & Buster Maccabi) for the GBW Tag Team Titles.

– February 19th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defended the GBW Tag Team Titles against The Security Team (Scott Adams & Chris Vertigo).

– March 12th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defended the GBW Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– March 19th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defended the GBW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– April 9th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defended the GBW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.

– April 16th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars competed in the CHIKARA Tag Team Gauntlet.

– May 7th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars lost the GBW Tag Team Titles to CORE & Ian Cross.

– June 19th, Ryder competed in the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup III.

– November 5th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars competed in the GBW Mini Tag Team Tournament

– April 8, 2006, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defeated The Untouchables (Nikki Starr & Ryan Phenix) for the GBW Tag Team Titles.

– July 29th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defended the GBW Tag Team Titles against The Untouchables.

– September 30th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defended the GBW Tag Team Titles against Cheech & Cloudy.

– October 14th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars competed in the CZW Last Team Standing Tournament.

– December 16th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars lost the GBW Tag Team Titles to The Untouchables in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

– February 18, 2007, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars competed in the CHIKARA 17-Team Gauntlet.

– April 14th, Ryder competed in the VCW Steve Ranton Memorial Tournament.

– December 15th, Ryder competed in the PWU Chance of a Lifetime Battle Royal.

– September 27, 2008, Cassidy competed in the NWA Upstate 8 Indytational 2008.

– February 28, 2009, Cassidy competed in the AIW 30-Man Gauntlet For the Gold.

– April 3, 2014, The Gentleman’s Club challenged The Bravado Brothers (Lancelot & Harlem) for the EVOLVE Open the United Gate Title.

– April 26th, The Gentleman’s Club challenged The Diamond City Kings (Matt Turner & Mike Vaughn) for the GSW Tag Team Titles.

– November 30th, The Gentleman’s Club competed in the Beyond Tournament For Tomorrow 3.

– September 26, 2015, The Gentleman’s Club competed in the CHIKARA Challenge of the Immortals.

– November 28th, The Gentleman’s Club competed in the Beyond Tournament For Tomorrow 4.

– April 6, 2018, Cassidy competed in the GCW Clusterfuxk Battle Royal.

– September 8th, Cassidy challenged Clayton for the TRUE Big Gun Title.

– December 31st, Cassidy defeated Tracy Williams for the Beyond Powerbomb.tv Independent Title.

– January 11, 2019, Cassidy defended the renamed IWTV Independent Title against Eddie Kingston.

– January 12th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Tommy Boy Floyd.

– January 25th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Bobby Shields.

– February 15th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Chris Dickinson.

– February 23rd, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against John Silver.

– March 9th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Tom Lawlor.

– March 21st, Cassidy defeated Darin Corbin for the F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Title.

– April 4th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Jonathan Gresham.

– April 5th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Bryan Alvarez.

– April 17th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Kylie Rae.

– April 25th, Cassidy & Kris Statlander competed in the NYWC/Outlaw Wrestling King & Queen Tournament.

– May 8th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Jordynne Grace.

– May 18th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Joey Janela.

– May 25th, Cassidy debuted for AEW in the 21-Man Casino Battle Royale.

– May 26th, Cassidy lost the IWTV Independent Title to Kris Statlander.

– June 9th, Cassidy defeated Kris Statlander (c) & Kimber Lee in a 3-Way for the IWTV Independent Title.

– June 28th, Cassidy defended the F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Title against Joey Janela & Darin Corbin in a 3-Way.

– July 13th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Hallowicked.

– July 26th, Cassidy challenged Nick Gage for the GCW Championship.

– July 27th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Kikutaro.

– July 28th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against RD Evans.

– August 2nd, Cassidy lost the F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Title to Darin Corbin.

– September 21st, Cassidy lost the IWTV Independent Title to Erick Stevens.

– October 19th, Cassidy competed in the PWA Colosseum Tournament ’19.

– October 25th, Cassidy competed in the FCP Infinity Tournament ’19.

– November 17th, Cassidy won the A1 Zero Gravity Title in a 4-Way.

– November 20th, Cassidy competed in the AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal.

– November 23rd, Cassidy & Sonny Kiss wrestled a no contest against Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer at HOH.

– December 11th, Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) lost to PAC & The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) at AEW Dark #11.