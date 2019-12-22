Orange Cassidy
Real Name: James Cipperly
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 161 lbs.
Date of Birth: March 10, 1985
From: Stewartsville, New Jersey
Pro Debut: March 13, 2004
Trained By: Chris Hero, Bryan Wenzel & Mike Quackenbush
Finishing Move: Orange Punch
Biography
– Other personas by Cassidy include JC Ryder & Fire Ant. Cassidy also spent years in a Tag Team with Danny Rage called The New Jersey Independent All-Stars & then later go on to form The Gentleman’s Club with Chuck Taylor & eventually Drew Gulak joined the group.
– May 22, 2004, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars competed in a 4-Way for the GBW Tag Team Titles.
– January 29, 2005, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defeated Xtreme Pandemonium (Apollo Cruz & Buster Maccabi) for the GBW Tag Team Titles.
– February 19th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defended the GBW Tag Team Titles against The Security Team (Scott Adams & Chris Vertigo).
– March 12th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defended the GBW Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.
– March 19th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defended the GBW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.
– April 9th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defended the GBW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way.
– April 16th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars competed in the CHIKARA Tag Team Gauntlet.
– May 7th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars lost the GBW Tag Team Titles to CORE & Ian Cross.
– June 19th, Ryder competed in the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup III.
– November 5th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars competed in the GBW Mini Tag Team Tournament
– April 8, 2006, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defeated The Untouchables (Nikki Starr & Ryan Phenix) for the GBW Tag Team Titles.
– July 29th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defended the GBW Tag Team Titles against The Untouchables.
– September 30th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars defended the GBW Tag Team Titles against Cheech & Cloudy.
– October 14th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars competed in the CZW Last Team Standing Tournament.
– December 16th, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars lost the GBW Tag Team Titles to The Untouchables in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
– February 18, 2007, The New Jersey Independent All-Stars competed in the CHIKARA 17-Team Gauntlet.
– April 14th, Ryder competed in the VCW Steve Ranton Memorial Tournament.
– December 15th, Ryder competed in the PWU Chance of a Lifetime Battle Royal.
– September 27, 2008, Cassidy competed in the NWA Upstate 8 Indytational 2008.
– February 28, 2009, Cassidy competed in the AIW 30-Man Gauntlet For the Gold.
– April 3, 2014, The Gentleman’s Club challenged The Bravado Brothers (Lancelot & Harlem) for the EVOLVE Open the United Gate Title.
– April 26th, The Gentleman’s Club challenged The Diamond City Kings (Matt Turner & Mike Vaughn) for the GSW Tag Team Titles.
– November 30th, The Gentleman’s Club competed in the Beyond Tournament For Tomorrow 3.
– September 26, 2015, The Gentleman’s Club competed in the CHIKARA Challenge of the Immortals.
– November 28th, The Gentleman’s Club competed in the Beyond Tournament For Tomorrow 4.
– April 6, 2018, Cassidy competed in the GCW Clusterfuxk Battle Royal.
– September 8th, Cassidy challenged Clayton for the TRUE Big Gun Title.
– December 31st, Cassidy defeated Tracy Williams for the Beyond Powerbomb.tv Independent Title.
– January 11, 2019, Cassidy defended the renamed IWTV Independent Title against Eddie Kingston.
– January 12th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Tommy Boy Floyd.
– January 25th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Bobby Shields.
– February 15th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Chris Dickinson.
– February 23rd, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against John Silver.
– March 9th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Tom Lawlor.
– March 21st, Cassidy defeated Darin Corbin for the F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Title.
– April 4th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Jonathan Gresham.
– April 5th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Bryan Alvarez.
– April 17th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Kylie Rae.
– April 25th, Cassidy & Kris Statlander competed in the NYWC/Outlaw Wrestling King & Queen Tournament.
– May 8th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Jordynne Grace.
– May 18th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Joey Janela.
– May 25th, Cassidy debuted for AEW in the 21-Man Casino Battle Royale.
– May 26th, Cassidy lost the IWTV Independent Title to Kris Statlander.
– June 9th, Cassidy defeated Kris Statlander (c) & Kimber Lee in a 3-Way for the IWTV Independent Title.
– June 28th, Cassidy defended the F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Title against Joey Janela & Darin Corbin in a 3-Way.
– July 13th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Hallowicked.
– July 26th, Cassidy challenged Nick Gage for the GCW Championship.
– July 27th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against Kikutaro.
– July 28th, Cassidy defended the IWTV Independent Title against RD Evans.
– August 2nd, Cassidy lost the F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Title to Darin Corbin.
– September 21st, Cassidy lost the IWTV Independent Title to Erick Stevens.
– October 19th, Cassidy competed in the PWA Colosseum Tournament ’19.
– October 25th, Cassidy competed in the FCP Infinity Tournament ’19.
– November 17th, Cassidy won the A1 Zero Gravity Title in a 4-Way.
– November 20th, Cassidy competed in the AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal.
– November 23rd, Cassidy & Sonny Kiss wrestled a no contest against Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer at HOH.
– December 11th, Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) lost to PAC & The Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) at AEW Dark #11.