Kris Statlander Delivers Farewell Speech at CAP Event

During the December 20 Create-A-Pro Wrestling Santa’s Slay event, AEW talent Kris Statlander broke character and delivered an emotional farewell speech. The video of the speech has been posted online and you can check it out below. Statlander stated the following:

“I’m not good with words. I don’t know. I’m not very good at expressing my feelings. Well, as everyone here knows, I knew nothing about wrestling before I started wrestling. And I’m just very glad that — oh, I’m gonna get crying. Alright. Full disclosure. I got my period today, so I’m very [emotional] *Laughs*. I gave him a heads up before the match. But, so yeah, I just, in a weird way, wrestling saved my life, and I’d be nowhere where I am today if I didn’t meet every single one of these people here. And if they never helped me grow into ‘the alien’ I’ve become today, I just want to say to all the fans and thank you to everyone here at Create-A-Pro for helping me get to where I am and to where I keep going. I’m gonna skyrocket to the moon because that’s what aliens do. I’m gonna stop talking now.”

As previously reported, Kris Statlander signed with AEW earlier this month. Currently, Statlander is currently the No. 1 contender for the AEW women’s title. She will face Riho at AEW Dynamite on January 1, 2020. The card will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.