Karrion Kross

Real Name: Kevin Kesar

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 250 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 19, 1985

From: New York, New York

Resides: Las Vegas, Nevada

Pro Debut: September 6, 2014

Trained By: Michael Modest & Glenn Gilbertti

Finishing Move: Doomsday Saito

Biography

– Kross has also went by Kevin Kross & the White Rabbit (Lucha Underground).

– December 19, 2014, Kross competed in the FSW 20-Man Royal Rumble.

– June 5, 2015, Kross competed in a _-Way for the FSW Championship.

– July 4th, Kross challenged Gangrel for the WCWC Pacific Northwest Title.

– September 25th, Kross defeated Brian Cage for the FSW Championship.

– December 13th, Kross defeated Vinny Massaro in Lucha Underground.

– March 26, 2016, Kross defended the FSW Title in a 3-Way.

– April 24th, Kross defeated Scorpio Sky in Lucha Underground.

– June 12th, Kross defeated Jeremiah Crane in Lucha Underground.

– November 25th, Kross defeated Jason Kincaid for the MVW Title.

– February 11, 2017, Kross defended the MVW Title against Shane Douglas.

– June 2nd, Kross defended the MVW Title against Michael Elgin.

– June 3rd, Kross lost the MVW Title to Jason Kincaid.

– December 23rd, Kross defeated James Storm for the MPW Title.

– January 13, 2018, Kross defended the MPW Title against Luchasaurus.

– February 24th, Kross defended the MPW Title against Brian Cage.

– April 14th, Kross lost the MPW Title to Chris Bey.

– July 23rd, Kross defeated Josh Alexander on Impact Wrestling.

– August 10th, Kross competed in a 3-Way for the vacant WWEDM Title.

– September 13th, Kross & Moose defeated Johnny Impact & Eddie Edwards on Impact Wrestling.

– October 15th, Kross defeated Tommy Dreamer on Impact Wrestling.

– October 16th, Kross challenged Johnny Impact for the Impact Championship.

– October 19th, Kross defeated Chris Bey for the MPW Title.

– December 15th, Kross challenged Johnny Blackcraft for the Blackcraft Championship.

– December 19th, Kross competed in the Finals of the AAA Lucha Capital Tournament.

– January 7, 2019, Kross defeated Johnny Impact in a No DQ on Impact Wrestling.

– January 12th, Kross competed in a 4-Way for the Impact Championship.

– February 14th, Kross defeated Brian Cage on Impact Wrestling.

– March 23rd, Kross defeated Willie Mack on Impact Wrestling.

– March 30th, Kross defended the MPW Title against Bob Holly.

– April 21st, Kross challenged Danny Duggan for the CWE Title.

– April 29th, Kross defeated Tyson Dux on Impact Wrestling.

– May 3rd, Kross defeated Eddie Edwards on Impact Wrestling.

– July 5th, Kross & Jon Moxley wrestled to a Double KO at FSW Natural Born Killers.

– September 1st, Kross defeated Tom Lawlor at WW 6.

– September 7th, Kross defended the MPW Title against Darby Allin.

– October 4th, Kross won the REVOLVER Title in a 3-Way.

– November 15th, Kross defended the REVOLVER Title against Jessicka Havok.

– November 29th, Kross defended the REVOLVER Title against Billy Brash.

– In February 2020, Kross signed with WWE, and reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

– In NXT, Kross adopted the new ring name of Karrion Kross.

– Kross made his NXT debut alongside Scarlett Bordeaux in April 2020, squashing Leon Ruff

– At Takeover XXX: Kross defeated Keith Lee to win the NXT Title, however, he would suffer a separated shoulder during the match and would vacate the title 4 days later

– Kross returned to action in December 2020