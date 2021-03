Cody on Scurll: “He’s very much testing the waters”

AEW EVP Cody Rhodes was recently asked about Marty Scurll possibly joining the company in an interview with talkSport.

“Marty is going to do what Marty is going to do,” Cody said. “We all love Marty. Anything he does in the next few weeks or months, I wouldn’t look at as permanent for him. He’s very much testing the waters here and there and that’s pretty much all I can say on Marty.”