Alarming Raw Viewership Numbers

According to The Wrestling Observer:

RAW “was down 19.9 percent from the same week last year overall and 30.7 percent down from the same week last year in 18-49. Last year this was a show that saw all the McMahons brought back. By the way, that means it has been one year since they promised to listen to the fans and change everything, that the fans were now the authority, and that Vince recognized why house show business was down and knew exactly what to do to fix it. And in fact, house shows are exactly the same, just now losing money and there are fewer of them. Another scary stat is that the show after the December PPV in 2013, just six years ago, did 4.20 million viewers.”