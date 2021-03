PWG “The Makings of a Varsity Athlete” Results – December 20, 2019 – Los Angeles, California

1. Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Deppen

2. Mick Moretti defeated Paris De Silva

3. David Starr defeated JD Drake

4. Blake Christian defeated Jake Atlas

5. Aramis and Rey Horus defeated The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier)

6. Jonathan Gresham defeated David Starr (via Referee Stoppage)

7. PWG World Championship Match

Bandido defeated Jeff Cobb (c)