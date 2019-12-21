NXT Spoilers from last night’s Smackdown taping

After last night’s SmackDown went off the air, three matches were taped for NXT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

– Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeated Jack Gallagher

– Dominik Dijakovic defeated Bronson Reed

– Keith Lee & Lio Rush defeated Damian Priest & Tony Nese

It was announced this week that Lee & Rush vs. Priest & Nese and an open challenge by North American Champion Roderick Strong will air on next Wednesday’s Christmas Day edition of NXT. Strong’s open challenge was taped at Full Sail University before last week’s NXT, with Strong retaining his title against Austin Theory.

The next live episode of NXT will be on January 8, 2020. The teams for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed on the New Year’s Day episode. The winners of NXT’s year-end awards will also be revealed on that January 1 show.

NXT won’t face competition from AEW Dynamite on Christmas. Dynamite returns with a live episode on New Year’s Day.

