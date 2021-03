NJPW “Road to Tokyo Dome 2019 – Day 3” Results – December 21, 2019

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tomoaki Honma, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Yota Tsuji defeated Togi Makabe, Tiger Mask IV, and Yuya Uemura

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

SHO, YOH, and Robbie Eagles defeated Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, and Gedo (via disqualification)

3. BUSHI defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale defeated Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, & Toa Henare

5. Will Ospreay and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Hiromu Takahashi and EVIL

6. Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi defeated Jay White and Chase Owens

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, and Rocky Romero defeated Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Jyushin Thunder Liger