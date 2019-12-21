Cody Rhodes gives WWE permission to use Dusty’s name for tag tournament

Cody Rhodes noted on Twitter that he has given permission to WWE to use his father’s name for the upcoming Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament which will air on NXT.

“I literally just gave them rights to use my dad’s name for their tag tournie,” Rhodes wrote in a reply to someone on Twitter. Cody applied for the “Dusty Rhodes” trademark in March of this year which means that any time WWE wants to use his name or sell any merchandise bearing the name, they have to either pay to license the rights or else come to some sort of an agreement.

Rhodes secured the trademark as an individual so any time he decides to “loan” it to someone else, he does not need the permission of All Elite Wrestling.

WWE announced this week that the Dusty Tag Team Classic will be returning in 2020 and more information, including participants, will be given on the January 1 episode of NXT on USA Network. This will be the fifth annual.