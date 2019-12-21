Beyond Wrestling “Uncharted Territory” Results – December 19, 2019 – Worcester, Massachusetts

Dark Match

Teddy Goodz besiegt Channing Thomas via Pin nach einem Backpack Stunner

—

1. David Starr defeated Leyla Hirsch

2. Pride of New England Tournament For Tomorrow – Semi-Final

Christian Casanova defeated Alec Price

3. Pride of New England Tournament For Tomorrow – Semi-Final

Richard Holliday (w/Cam Zagami) defeated CJ Cruz

4. Handicap Match

Whatever It Takes (Alex Reynolds, VSK, and Mark Sterling) defeated Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson and Pinkie Sanchez)

5. Discovery Gauntlet

Aaron Rourke defeated Nick Stapp

6. Six-Person Tag Team Match

Legit Legends (Chuck O’Neil, Dominic Garrini, and Kevin Ku) (w/Larry Legend) defeated Nick Gage, Kris Statlander, and Wheeler Yuta

7. John Silver defeated Eddie Kingston