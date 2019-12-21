Austin comments on what wrestling is missing today

During an interview on the Pardon My Take show, Steve Austin commented on what wrestling is missing today:

“When you used to watch back in the Attitude Era when we had the Monday Night Wars, Nitro had this hot open, and then we had our pyro coming down, pow, pow, pow, it was sense of urgency. You felt like anything could happen at any one time, and to me, and I’m not picking on today’s product, but I just think the spontaneity is lost. That feeling that anything could happen is lost.”