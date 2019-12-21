AEW “Join the Revolution” Tagline Contested by WWE over ECW Use?

In another interesting round of trademark filing, AEW wants to own what they’ve been saying all along: AEW is a revolution. Fightful reports that AEW has filed a trademark for the tagline “Join The Revolution”, but it was also used by ECW in the 90s. In fact, I have an ECW T Shirt with that written on the back.

However, it should be noted that ECW was not good about trademarking things. While WWE is trademarking many ECW PPV names to prevent use by other brands such as AEW and MLW, it is unlikely a tagline like that would be something they’ve trademarked.

It should be noted that the original TNT trailer for AEW Dynamite referenced the word “Revolution” several times in the trailer.