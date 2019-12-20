Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson Suffers Stinger at AEW Dynamite
Matt Jackson noted on Twitter that he suffered a stinger during the Young Bucks’ match with SCU on AEW Dynamite this week.
He wrote: “Didn’t come out on top, but last night was one of my favorite matches this year. @FrankieKazarian &
@ScorpioSky are unreal & the best team in @AEWrestling currently. I hope to do it again. I suffered a stinger at the end of the match, so the upcoming break will be beneficial.”
