WWE Expected to Offer Killer Kross a Huge Deal

Killer Kross was finally released from Impact Wrestling earlier this week and has since signed with MLW. However, he may not be there long. A new report from WrestleVotes says that WWE is very interested in signing Kross and is expected to pursue him harder than they have previous free agents. The reports specifically states that Kross will get an offer similar to that of Adam ‘Hangman’ Page, when WWE was interested in him. It should be noted that Kross’ girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux is currently in NXT.

The report reads: “WWE’s interest level is significantly high in signing Killer Kross. Source said he should get a similar offer to that of which was extended to Hangman Page last year. No telling if Kross will sign, but WWE is definitely pursuing him, harder than they normally pursue other FAs.”