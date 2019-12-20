Jonny Vandal

Written by Allen Rockum

Real Name: Jonathan Ortagun

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: ?

From: New York City, New York

Pro Debut: October 6, 2001

Trained By: Norman Smiley, MVP, Alex G & Rusty Brooks

Finishing Move: Inverted Overdrive

Biography

– Ortagun is most known throughout his career as Jonny Vandal or Jonathan Ortagun in NXT. He has used the name Vandal Ortagun as well.

– December 1, 2001, Vandal defeated Al Bino for the FOW Light Heavyweight Title.

– February 9, 2002, Vandal lost the FOW Light Heavyweight Title to J-Dawg in a 4-Way Ladder Match.

– June 29th, Vandal competed in the FOW 30-Man Tables Elimination.

– August 10th, Vandal defeated Tommy Vandal for the FOW Light Heavyweight Title.

– August 31st, Vandal lost the FOW Light Heavyweight Title to David Babylon.

– April 18, 2003, Vandal competed in the IPW Rage in the Cage 5.

– February 26, 2005, Vandal competed in the IPW Rage in the Cage 7.

– October 28, 2008, Vandal defeated Tommy Vandal for the D1PW Caribbean Title.

– October 10, 2009, Vandal won a open Invitational for the D1PW Cruiserweight Title but also lost the D1PW Caribbean Title to Falcon at the same event.

– January 29, 2011, The Vandalz (Johnny & Tommy) won the vacant FOW Tag Team Titles in a 7-Way.

– June 18th, The Vandalz lost the FOW Tag Team Titles to 1.21 Jiggawatts (Ernest R. Alexander III & Chris Jones) in a Gauntlet Match.

– March 3, 2012, Vandal won the FOW International Title in a 3-Way.

– May 5th, Vandal lost the FOW International Title to Lince Dorado.

– May 19th, Vandal won the FOW International Title in a 6-Way.

– December 12th, Vandal lost the FOW International Title to Sean Allen in a Unification match which included the FOW Championship.

– December 14th, Vandal competed in the Jeff Peterson Memorial Cup X.

– May 25, 2014, Vandal competed in the BELIEVE Florida J-Cup ’14.

– June 22nd, Vandal competed in the FIP Florida Rumble.

– May 30, 2015, Vandal competed in the Florida J-Cup ’15.

– January 2, 2016, Vandal & Aaron Epic defeated the Dirty Blondes (Leo Brien & Mike Patrick) for the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles.

– April 2nd, Vandal & Epic lost the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles to Mike Reed & Josh Hess in a 4-Way.

– April 8th, Vandal competed in the FIP 16-Man Florida Rumble.

– May 28th, Vandal won the BELIEVE Florida J-Cup ’16.

– October 15th, Vandal & Tyranus defeated Mike Reed & Josh Hess for the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles.

– December 3rd, Vandal won the vacant FTPW Golden Challenge Title in a 4-Way.

– March 30, 2017, Vandal lost the FTPW Golden Challenge Title to Braydon Knight in a 6-Way Ladder.

– May 13th, Vandal defeated Braydon Knight for the FTPW Golden Challenge Title.

– June 2nd, Vandal won the Florida J-Cup ’17.

– September 1st, Vandal & Tyranus lost the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles to Chico Adams & Mike Parrow.

– March 8, 2018, Vandal lost to Barrington Hughes at MLW Spring Break.

– June 1st, Vandal competed in the Florida J-Cup ’18.

– June 7th, Vandal lost to Kotto Brazil on MLW Fusion.

– July 12th, Vandal lost to Teddy Hart on MLW Fusion.

– July 19th, Vandal competed in the MLW 40-Man Battle Riot.

– July 21st, Awaken (Vandal & Leon Scott) defeated the Gym Nasty Boyz (White Mike & Timmy Lou Retton) for the FEST Tag Team Titles.

– September 6th, Vandal lost to Brian Pillman Jr. at MLW Fusion.

– October 28th, Awaken lost the FEST Tag Team Titles to The Ugly Ducklings (Rob Killjoy & Lance Lude).

– January 12, 2019, Vandal competed in the IPW Rage in the Cage.

– June 7th, Vandal competed in the Florida J-Cup ’19.

– November 1st, Vandal defeated Jay Sky at BELIEVE 193.