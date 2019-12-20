Two non-title matches announced for tonight’s Smackdown

Only two matches have been announced for tonight’s Smackdown on FOX so far.

The Smackdown Tag Team champions The New Day will be taking on the team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match while the Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley will go one-on-one against Dana Brooke in another non-title match.

Perhaps the most anticipated part of the show will be the return of the new-look Daniel Bryan, who last week at TLC attacked Bray Wyatt after his match against The Miz. Bryan reverted to his American Dragon look, getting rid of his long hair and beard.