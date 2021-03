Storyline Reason For Bully Ray Attacking Maria Manic

A report from Kevin Eck on ROHWrestling.com states that the reason Bully Ray attacked Maria Manic at ROH Final Battle Fallout was because she tried to put someone through a table in “his house.” The event happened at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

PWInsider adds that the storyline is in place to get Manic over as a “badass” for when she eventually defeats Bully.