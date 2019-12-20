NXT title match draws nearly one million viewers on USA Network

In the quarter hour viewership numbers released by the Wrestling Observer for this week’s NXT and AEW, it showed that the Adam Cole vs Finn Balor match at the start of NXT smoked everything else on both shows, with the match being watched by nearly one million viewers.

The match did around 977,000 viewers while the opening match for AEW featuring The Lucha Bros vs Kenny Omega and Hangman Page did 689,000 viewers in head-to-head competition.

Out of eight quarter hours, AEW only won the fifth quarter where the Chris Jericho vs Jungle Boy match attracted 780,000 viewers to NXT’s 732,000 viewers which at the time had the ending of the Kushida match and the beginning of the Shirai match.

But everything else on the show beat AEW, including Dain vs Priest which went head-to-head with the popular Cody Rhodes. NXT in that quarter did nearly 800,000 viewers to AEW’s 703,000.

In the main event, the much-anticipated Shayna Baszler vs Rhea Ripley match did 725,000 viewers against AEW’s SCU vs Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team titles which did 645,000 viewers. The overrun for NXT had an additional 145,000 viewers tuning in to see Ripley win the title.