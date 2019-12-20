Edge Still Denies He’s Returning to the Ring

It was reported yesterday that there were some internally in WWE claiming that Edge would be making an in-ring return for the company after signing a new contract. Edge had noted on his podcast this past summer that he feels he could wrestle a match, but didn’t think WWE’s doctors would allow it.

In a post on Twitter, Edge seemed to address the rumors of an in-ring return by saying he’s “still not”. He wrote, “Still not and still not. Period.” This is a reference to a denial he issued in October in which he wrote: “No I’m not and no I’m not.”

