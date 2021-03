AEW Revolution PPV Sells Out

AEW has now made the official announcement. AEW Revolution on February 29 has now sold out. According to the tweet, it took less than an hour.

The post reads: “#AEWRevolution is SOLD OUT! You did it! You actually did! In less than an hour – #AEWRevolution is sold out! However! – keeping checking https://AEWTIX.COM between now and show date as we will try to open up seats once production’s set up is finalized!”