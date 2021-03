NJPW “Road to Tokyo Dome – Day 1” Results – December 19, 2019 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Jyushin Thunder Liger Final Match in Korauken Hall I

Rocky Romero, Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe defeated Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, Tiger Mask IV, and Jyushin Thunder Liger

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga defeated Toa Henare, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson

3. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated EVIL and SANADA

4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, SHO, and YOH defeated El Phantamso, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and KENTA

5. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi defeated Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito

6. Chase Owens and Jay White defeated YOSHI-HASHI and Kazuchika Okada

7. Hiromu Takahashi Comeback Match

Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay defeated BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi