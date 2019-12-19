Leo Brien

Real Name: Brian Brock

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 255 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 4, 1994

From: Land O’Lakes, Florida

Pro Debut: April 28, 2012

Trained By: Steve Keirn

Finishing Move: Oklahoma Stampede

Biography

– Brien has been in a tag team since as early as 2014 with Mike Patrick titled “The Dirty Blondes” or “The Dirty Damn Outlaws”.

– October 11, 2014, The Dirty Blondes competed in the 7th Annual John J. Iradi Memorial Tag Team Tournament.

– February 28, 2015, Dirty Damn Outlaws defeated Lince Dorado & Rhett Gibbons for the vacant AWA Florida Tag Team Titles.

– March 28th, Blondes defended the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles against Gabriel Black & Aaron Epic.

– April 11th, Brien won the UPW Uproar Title by winning the 20-Man Royal Rumble.

– April 25th, Blondes defended the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles against Beastly Brody & Russell Payne.

– May 15th, Dirty Blondes defeated Johann Ramzes & Ace Slater for the vacant CWE Tag Team Titles.

– June 12th, Ramzes & Slater defeated the Dirty Blondes for the CWE Tag Team Titles.

– July 11th, Brien defended the Uproar Title against Mike Reed.

– August 30th, Brien defended the DWI Title against David Gueverra.

– September 19th, Dirty Blondes defended the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles against Aaron Epic & Rhett Gibbons.

– October 27th, Dirty Blondes defeated Generation Genesis (Jeff Boom & Mitch Mitchell) for the NWA Florida Tag Team Titles.

– January 2, 2016, Aaron Epic & Jonny Vandal defeated The Dirty Blondes for the AWA Florida Tag Team Titles.

– May 28th, The Dirty Blondes defeated Stateline (Eddie Taurus & Damien Angel) for the ACW Tag Team Titles.

– June 30th, The Dirty Blondes defended the ACW Tag Team Titles against The Lacey Twins (Gabe & Greyson).

– July 21st, Dirty Blondes lost the ACW Tag Team Titles to the Lacey Twins in a 3-Way.

– October 9th, Brien competed in the ACW King of Florida 2016 Tournament.

– March 24, 2017, Dirty Blondes competed in the CWF Mid-Atlantic Kernodle Brothers Tag Team Tournament 2017.

– June 2nd, Dirty Blondes challenged Warbeast (Almighty Sheik & Brody King) for the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– June 16th, The Dirty Blondes defeated The Hate Club (Damien Bennett & Stunt Marshall) for the AWN Tag Team Titles.

– June 25th, Brien competed in the TBPW 20-Man Rumble.

– September 3rd, Dirty Blondes defended the NWA Elite Tag Team Titles against Shane Helms & Xtian Blake.

– December 9th, Dirty Blondes defeated The Gentleman’s Club (Ox Madison & Shawn Hunter) for the DCCW Tag Team Titles.

– January 20, 2018, The Dirty Blondes defeated TNT (Terrence Hughes & Terrell Hughes) for the USAW Tag Team Titles.

– February 24th, TNT defeated the Dirty Blondes for the DCCW Tag Team Titles.

– June 7th, Dirty Blondes competed in a 3-Way for the vacant MLW Tag Team Titles.

– July 19th, Brien competed in the MLW 40-Man Battle Riot.

– July 28th, Dirty Blondes defeated TNT for the DCCW Tag Team Titles.

– April 3, 2019, Dirty Blondes lose the UPWA Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– April 5th, Brien competed in the MLW 39-Man Battle Riot.

– June 4th, The Dirty Blondes defeated The Brothers Lockhart (Andrew & Erik Lockhart) for the PW2.0 Tag Team Titles.

– September 7th, Brien defeated Brandon Banks on MLW Fusion.

– November 2nd, Brien defeated Savior Vega on MLW Fusion.

– December 14th, Dirty Blondes challenged The Monster Squad (Billy Brash & Joshua Cutshall) for the VPW Tag Team Titles.