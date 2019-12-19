Kip Sabian

Real Name: Simon James Kippen

Height: 5’11′”

Weight: 183 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 19, 1992

From: Great Yarmouth, England

Pro Debut: October 31, 2010

Trained By: The Knight Family

Finishing Move: Deathly Hollows

Biography

– Before switching his name to Sabian, it was Sabin up to 2017.

-January 9, 2011. Kip competed in the vacant 6-Way for the WAW U23 Title.

– December 9, 2012, Kip defeated Brad Slayer for the vacant WAW U23 Title.

– March 23, 2013, Kip competed in a Gauntlet match for the WAW Championship.

– May 19th, Special Edition (Kip & Slayer) defeated the Metalheads (Axl Lynch & Rex Wyld) for the WAW Tag Team titles.

– May 26th, Special Edition lose the WAW Tag Team titles to the Metalheads.

– October 4th, Special Edition won a 10-Way Ladder Match for the WAW British Tag Team titles.

– October 5th, Special Edition won the vacant DOA UK Tag Team titles in a 3-Way.

– February 16, 2014, Special Edition lose the WAW British Tag Team titles in a 4 Corner Elimination match to Team Old School (Bash & Steve Quintain).

– June 14th, Kip competed in the WAW Crusher Mason Memorial Trophy 40-Man Battle Royal.

– September 6th, Kip defeated Peter Nixon for the vacant ECTA Junior Title.

– July 5, 2015, Special Edition won the ECTA European Tag Team Grand Prix ’15 & also won the ECTA Tag Team titles.

– September 12th, Special Edition lose the ECTA Tag Team titles in a 8-Way tag team match.

– January 23, 2016, Kip won the RCWA Elite-1 title.

– March 18th, Kip defended the RCWA Elite-1 title against Will Ospreay.

– April 17th, Special Edition defeated the UK Dominator & PJ Jones for the PWA Tag Team titles.

– July 2nd, Kip defeated Villman for the WAW Open Lightweight title.

– September 17th, Kip loses the WAW Open Lightweight title to Jody Fleisch.

– December 10th, Kip loses the RCWA Elite-1 title to Kelly Sixx.

– March 11, 2017, Kip competed in the WAW Crusher Mason Memorial Trophy 30-Man Rumble.

– April 8th, Kip won the HOPE Kings of Flight title.

– May 26th, Kip defended the HOPE Kings of Flight title against El Ligero.

– August 4th, Kip loses ths HOPE Kings of Flight title to El Ligero.

– September 22nd, Kip defeated Robert Sharpe for the FNW Z-Force title.

– December 17th, Kip loses the FNW Z-Force title to Cara Noir.

– January 17, 2018, Kip won back the FNW Z-Force title in a 7-Way.

– February 3rd, Kip & Warren Brooks won the HOPE Rumble.

– March 31st, Kip competed in the SWE Speed King ’18 Tournament.

– April 20th, Kip won the BWR Cruiserweight title in a 4-Way.

– April 29th, Kip lost the IPW:UK Z-Force title to Maverick Mayhew & won the International Battle Royal the same event.

– June 2nd, Kip won the HOPE Championship in a 3-Way TLC match against Chris Tyler (c) & Warren Banks.

– July 22nd, Kip defeated Mark Haskins (c) & Rob Lynch in a 3-Way for the IPW:UK World title.

– August 16th, Kip competed in the ROH International Cup.

– September 8th, Kip competed in the RevPro British J Cup ’18.

– October 20th, Kip competed in the PBW King of the Cruisers ’18.

– November 17th, Kip competed in the PWC 30-Man Chaos Rumble.

– December 14th, Alpha Bad (Kip & Iestyn Rees) defeated Caz Crash & Mark Haskins for the NGW Tag Team titles.

– December 23rd, Kip loses the IPW:UK title to Mark Haskins.

– January 4, 2019, Kip loses the HOPE title to Jack Jester.

– March 3rd, Kip competed in the SWE Speed King ’19 Tournament.

– March 23rd, Project Superbad (Kip & Martin Kirby) defeated Crazy Teacups (Eddie Ryan & Charlie Sterling) for the PWC Knights of Chaos titles.

– March 31st, Kip defeated Ricky Knight Jr. (c), Chief Deputy Dunne & Joe Nelson in a 4-Way for the SWE Speed King title.

– April 27th, Project Superbad lose the PWC Knights of Chaos titles to Beano & Paul Robinson.

– May 4th, Kip loses the SWE Speed King title to Ricky Knight Jr. In a 3-Way.

– May 25th, Kip defeated Sammy Guevara at AEW Double or Nothing.

– July 13th, Kip lost to Hangman Page at AEW Fight for the Fallen.

– October 9th, Kip defeated Sonny Kiss & Peter Avalon in a 3-Way on AEW Dark #2.

– October 30th, Kip & the Hybrid2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) lost to the Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson) on AEW Dynamite #5.

– November 6th, Kip & the Hybrid2 lost to CIMA & SCU (Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) on AEW Dark #6.

– November 20th, Kip competed in the AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal.

– December 4th, Kip lost to Kenny Omega on AEW Dark #10.

– December 11th, Kip & Shawn Spears lost to Hangman Page & Kenny Omega.