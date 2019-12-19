Killer Kross to Make MLW Debut in February

Dec 19, 2019 - by James Walsh

Killer Kross is MLW-bound just a day after being released from Impact Wrestling. MLW announced on Thursday that Kross will make his MLW debut on February 1st, 2020 at MLW FIGHTLAND in Philadelphia. 

Kross was granted his release from Impact yesterday after months of a contractual dispute with the company, having asked for his release in May. 

PHILLY.@realKILLERkross debuts in MLW. 

February 1.@2300Arena.com 

Tick… tock… tick… tock. 

🎟 http://www.MLW2300.com #FIGHTLAND

