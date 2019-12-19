Cheeseburger
Real Name: Brandon Littlejohn
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 136 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 5, 1987
From: Trenton, New Jersey
Pro Debut: May 4, 2012
Trained By: ROH Dojo & Lance Storm, Tom Prichard, Mike Quackenbush & Les Thatcher
Finishing Move: Shotei Palm Strike
Biography
– Littlejohn began his career working for Beyond Wrestling where he wore a mask and went by Leech Landa.
– Littlejohn debuted in ROH on July 11, 2013. The Cheeseburger name was given when he was bullied in a segment with Charlie Haas.
– July 11, 2013, Cheeseburger & Roderick Strong challenged reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.
– September 28th, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH Honor Rumble.
– January 1, 2014, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH Top Prospect Tournament 2014.
– April 19th, Cheeseburger challenged Jay Lethal for the ROH Television Title.
– June 6th, Cheeseburger challenged Jay Lethal for the ROH Television Title.
– September 27th, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH Honor Rumble.
– November 1st, Cheeseburger competed in the WIF! Young Lions Cup XI.
– November 29th, The Brutal Burgers (Cheeseburger & Bob Evans) competed in the Beyond Tournament For Tomorrow 3:16.
– January 4, 2016, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH/NJPW Dark New Japan Rumble.
– January 16th, Cheeseburger challenged Roderick Strong for the ROH Television Title.
– April 2nd, Cheeseburger challenged Jay Lethal for the ROH Championship.
– May 21st, Cheeseburger & Hoost Traplash competed in the PWM Donald Casamento Memorial Cup 2016.
– August 27th, Cheeseburger & Will Ferrara challenged for the ROH Tag Team Titles in a Gauntlet Match.
– November 3rd, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH Survival of the Fittest 2016.
– November 12th, Cheeseburger competed in the MFPW 60-Man Turkey Slam Battle Royal.
– January 4, 2017, Cheeseburger competed in the NJPW Dark New Japan Rumble.
– February 12th, Cheeseburger, Chris Sabin & Jay Briscoe challenged The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) for the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles.
– March 4th, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH Manhattan Mayhem Battle Royal.
– May 10th, Cheeseburger challenged Marty Scurll for the ROH Television Title.
– September 16th, Cheeseburger competed in the PWN Keys to the Kingdom Tournament.
– September 23rd, Cheeseburger challenged Cody for the ROH Championship.
– October 28th, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH Soaring Eagle Cup.
– January 4, 2018, Cheeseburger competed in NJPW Dark New Japan Rumble.
– February 24th, Cheeseburger, Jushin Thunder Liger & Delirious challenged Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles.
– March 29th, Cheeseburger challenged Aaron Solow for the Dojo Pro White Belt Title.
– April 15th, Cheeseburger challenged Silas Young for the ROH Television Title.
– April 21st, Cheeseburger competed in the ECWA 22nd Annual Super 8 Tournament.
– October 28th, Cheeseburger competed in the Sea of Honor Tournament.
– November 8th, Cheeseburger, Eli Isom & Ryan Nova formed the Shinobi Shadow Squad to defeat Anthony Greene, Brad Hollister & Brad Johnson.
– December 16th, Cheeseburger defended the Feast World Title against Dick Justice.
– January 25, 2019, Shinobi Shadow Squad competed in the ROH Tag Wars 2019.
– April 6th, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH/NJPW Dark Honor Rumble.
– July 28th, Cheeseburger lost the Feast World Title to Solo Darling in a 10-Way Ladder Match.
– October 19th, Meat on a Mission (Cheeseburger & Hotdog Stakes) competed in the UPWA John J Iradi Memorial Northern Bracket Tag Team Tournament 2019.
– November 2nd, Cheeseburger, Jeff Cobb & Colt Cabana challenged Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King & PCO) for the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles.