Cheeseburger

Real Name: Brandon Littlejohn

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 136 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 5, 1987

From: Trenton, New Jersey

Pro Debut: May 4, 2012

Trained By: ROH Dojo & Lance Storm, Tom Prichard, Mike Quackenbush & Les Thatcher

Finishing Move: Shotei Palm Strike

Biography

– Littlejohn began his career working for Beyond Wrestling where he wore a mask and went by Leech Landa.

– Littlejohn debuted in ROH on July 11, 2013. The Cheeseburger name was given when he was bullied in a segment with Charlie Haas.

– July 11, 2013, Cheeseburger & Roderick Strong challenged reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– September 28th, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH Honor Rumble.

– January 1, 2014, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH Top Prospect Tournament 2014.

– April 19th, Cheeseburger challenged Jay Lethal for the ROH Television Title.

– June 6th, Cheeseburger challenged Jay Lethal for the ROH Television Title.

– September 27th, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH Honor Rumble.

– November 1st, Cheeseburger competed in the WIF! Young Lions Cup XI.

– November 29th, The Brutal Burgers (Cheeseburger & Bob Evans) competed in the Beyond Tournament For Tomorrow 3:16.

– January 4, 2016, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH/NJPW Dark New Japan Rumble.

– January 16th, Cheeseburger challenged Roderick Strong for the ROH Television Title.

– April 2nd, Cheeseburger challenged Jay Lethal for the ROH Championship.

– May 21st, Cheeseburger & Hoost Traplash competed in the PWM Donald Casamento Memorial Cup 2016.

– August 27th, Cheeseburger & Will Ferrara challenged for the ROH Tag Team Titles in a Gauntlet Match.

– November 3rd, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH Survival of the Fittest 2016.

– November 12th, Cheeseburger competed in the MFPW 60-Man Turkey Slam Battle Royal.

– January 4, 2017, Cheeseburger competed in the NJPW Dark New Japan Rumble.

– February 12th, Cheeseburger, Chris Sabin & Jay Briscoe challenged The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) for the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– March 4th, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH Manhattan Mayhem Battle Royal.

– May 10th, Cheeseburger challenged Marty Scurll for the ROH Television Title.

– September 16th, Cheeseburger competed in the PWN Keys to the Kingdom Tournament.

– September 23rd, Cheeseburger challenged Cody for the ROH Championship.

– October 28th, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH Soaring Eagle Cup.

– January 4, 2018, Cheeseburger competed in NJPW Dark New Japan Rumble.

– February 24th, Cheeseburger, Jushin Thunder Liger & Delirious challenged Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) for the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– March 29th, Cheeseburger challenged Aaron Solow for the Dojo Pro White Belt Title.

– April 15th, Cheeseburger challenged Silas Young for the ROH Television Title.

– April 21st, Cheeseburger competed in the ECWA 22nd Annual Super 8 Tournament.

– October 28th, Cheeseburger competed in the Sea of Honor Tournament.

– November 8th, Cheeseburger, Eli Isom & Ryan Nova formed the Shinobi Shadow Squad to defeat Anthony Greene, Brad Hollister & Brad Johnson.

– December 16th, Cheeseburger defended the Feast World Title against Dick Justice.

– January 25, 2019, Shinobi Shadow Squad competed in the ROH Tag Wars 2019.

– April 6th, Cheeseburger competed in the ROH/NJPW Dark Honor Rumble.

– July 28th, Cheeseburger lost the Feast World Title to Solo Darling in a 10-Way Ladder Match.

– October 19th, Meat on a Mission (Cheeseburger & Hotdog Stakes) competed in the UPWA John J Iradi Memorial Northern Bracket Tag Team Tournament 2019.

– November 2nd, Cheeseburger, Jeff Cobb & Colt Cabana challenged Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King & PCO) for the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles.