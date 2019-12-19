Brody King

Real Name: Nate Blauvelt

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 285 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 17, 1987

From: Palmdale, California

Resides: Los Angeles, California

Pro Debut: 2015

Trained By: Santino Bros Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move: All Seeing Eye

Biography

– July 10, 2016, King competed in the CWFH Red Carpet Rumble.

– November 5th, King won the GRPW/APW Young Lions Cup 2016.

– February 25, 2017, Freakshow (King & Tyler Bateman) defeated Aeroboy & Violento Jack for the OWA Tag Team Titles.

– March 17th, King challenged Bateman for the SBW Championship.

– March 24th, Warbeast (King & Almighty Sheik) defeated Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) for the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– May 26th, King & Bateman challenged Lion Power (Will Hobbs & Marcus Lewis) for the APW Tag Team Titles.

– June 3rd, King challenged Bateman for the FCW Championship.

– June 25th, King competed in the CWFH Red Carpet Rumble.

– July 28th, Warbeast defended the PCW Tag Team Titles against Damian 666 & Bestia 666.

– August 18th, King challenged Bateman in a Iron Man match for the SBW Championship.

– August 26th, King competed in the GRPW 2nd Annual Golden Thrones Tournament.

– September 2nd, Warbeast defended the PCW Tag Team Titles against True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg).

– September 9th, King competed in the FIST SoCal Strong Style Tournament.

– September 22nd, King won the SBW Championship in a 3-Way.

– October 6th, Warbeast defended the PCW Tag Team Titles against The Sandman & MASADA.

– October 31, King defended the SBW Championship against Willie Mack.

– November 10th, King challenged Shane Strickland for the DEFY Championship.

– December 8th, King defended the SBW Championship against Andy Brown.

– January 11, 2018, King defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman at MLW Zero Hour.

– March 8th, King defeated Sami Callihan at MLW Spring Break.

– April 15th, King challenged Quiz for the DOA Championship.

– May 8th, King defended the SBW Championship against Ruby Raze.

– July 6th, King competed in the APW/PWR King of the Indies 2018.

– July 13th, King challenged WALTER for the PWG Championship.

– July 19th, King competed in the MLW 40-Man Battle Riot.

– August 31st, King defeated ACH for the AAW Championship.

– September 16th, King competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2018.

– September 20th, King defended the SBW Championship against Kaos.

– September 28th, King defended the AAW Championship against Penta El Zero M.

– October 4th, King defeated Tommy Dreamer at MLW Fury Road.

– November 24th, Villain Enterprises (King & Marty Scurll) defeated Flip Gordon & Concrete Davidson for the WSW Tag Team Titles.

– December 9th, King defended the AAW Championship against Eddie Kingston.

– December 21st, King lost the SBW Championship to Jake Atlas.

– January 26, 2019. Villain Enterprises (King & PCO) won the ROH Tag Wars 2019.

– March 7th, Villain Enterprises defended the WSW Tag Team Titles against MexaBlood (Bandido & Flamita).

– March 15th, Villain Enterprises defeated the Briscoes (Jay & Mark) for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– March 16th, Villain Enterprises defeated the Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) for the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles.

– April 6th, Villain Enterprises lost the ROH Tag Team Titles to Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) in a 4-Way Ladder March.

– May 9th, King competed in a 4-Way for the ROH Television Title.

– June 26th, Villain Enterprises lost the WSW Tag Team Titles to The Flippin Machines (Flip Gordon & Brian Cage).

– September 7th, Villain Enterprises challenged Thomas Latimer & Royce Issacs for the NWA Tag Team Titles.

– September 22nd, King competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2019.

– September 28th, Villain Enterprises defended the ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles against The Briscoes & Dragon Lee.