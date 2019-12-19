Another match set for AEW Dynamite’s New Year’s Day Edition

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin 2 will take place on January 1st, 2020 for AEW Dynamite.

As previously reported…

Kris Statlander will kick off the new year with a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship on Dynamite. Statlander earned a shot at Riho and the championship on tonight’s episode of Dynamite with a win over Britt Baker. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Statlander then turned down an offer from Brandi Rhodes to join gthe Nightmare Collective and got attacked by Brandi after Awesome Kong distracted her. The January 1st episode airs from Jacksonville, Florida live on TNT.