12/19/19 WWE NXT UK Results

The opening credits roll. Nigel McGuinness and Tom Phillips are on commentary from Hull, England.

—

1. Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams defeated Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker)

Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel are stopped backstage. Aichner says everyone knows they are the rightful NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Barthel says a Ladder Match goes against everything they stand for, but if they have to go through it to make the universe a better place, then so be it.

—

“I Can Dx What I Want” by Scarlxrd is the official theme song for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II.

Ligero cuts a promo and talks about Kassius Ohno. He says Ohno was kind enough long ago to give him advice. He says he always wanted to step into the ring with Ohno, and he got to do it in April in New York City. He says Ohno turned his mask around to block his view, proving he had no respect for him. He says he will knock some respect into Ohno in two weeks.

Next week’s NXT UK will be a “Best of” episode.

Trent Seven comes to the ring. He calls out Eddie Dennis and says he doesn’t understand why Dennis is doing the things that he has been doing since he returned. Dennis comes to the ramp as Seven talks to him. Seven says he understands that being injured for so long could have changed Dennis, but Dennis gets into the ring and hits Seven with a microphone. Dennis tells Seven he will see him at TakeOver: Blackpool.

Vignettes for Kay Lee Ray, Piper Niven, and Toni Storm air. The three will face off in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship at TakeOver: Blackpool.

—

2. Jinny (w/Jazzy Gabert) defeated Amale

—

WALTER is interviewed. He says he does not want to talk about Joe Coffey. He says what is important now is that in two weeks, Alexander Wolfe will destroy Ilja Dragunov. He says after that, Imperium will have the tactical advantage going into TakeOver: Blackpool.

3. Tyler Bate defeated Noam Dar

-After the match, Jordan Devlin charges the ring, but backs out of it before Bate can get to him. Bate says Devlin can face him at TakeOver: Blackpool.