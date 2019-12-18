The reason why Sin Cara was granted his WWE release

As we previously reported, Sin Cara made an appearance at the AAA Guerra de Titanes show in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, Mexico on Saturday night.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Sin Cara was given a 90-day no-compete clause when he was released from WWE. He added that WWE owns the Sin Cara name and has not given him the right to use it. This is a problem, as Jorge Arias (Cara’s real name) used the name and mask from his WWE days.

WWE was reportedly open to releasing him because they believed he was a talent that wouldn’t go to or help AEW. Arias is also said to be close to Alberto El Patron and could be interested in Combate Americas MMA. WWE is said to be watching the situation in AAA closely.

Sin Cara (Hunico) will be known Going Forward as “Cinta de Oro” in AAA, in tribute to one of his trainers who wrestled under the same name and passed away in 2016.