Sting Says He’s Healthy Enough to ‘Pull Off’ a Match With Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

Sports Illustrated recently spoke to Sting where he admitted that there is one match he would return to the ring to work. He still wants that match against The Undertaker and it needs to be at the Show Of Shows.

“If there was a Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call. I could get in condition and I could pull it off.”

the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted that it’s not likely. If The Undertaker works another WWE WrestleMania match it’s probably not going to be against The Stinger.

“I think my career is done. I still think about the ‘Taker situation every year, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”