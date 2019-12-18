News on Elias, Nia Jax, Lars Sullivan, and Xavier Woods

– Elias hasn’t wrestled on TV after his return, but he’s cleared to compete. He worked a live event match last week with Dolph Ziggler.

– Nia Jax is at the Performance Center getting ready for her return. She is expected to be back in January, as is Ruby Riott.

– Xavier Woods is still out with a torn achilles and while his evaluation date was originally July, that has been moved up to May.

– Lars Sullivan has been training but is apparently not close to a return. He’s listed currently as June 2020. His recovery is said to be slower than previously expected a few months ago.

